The song — "Everybody Is a Star" — came up in conversation just now. The tag suggestions for the first post of the day included George Prescott Bush, and I was wondering whatever happened to him. Remember when he was the anointed one? As Grok put it: "Bilingual son of a Mexican-born mother, Navy Reserve tour in Afghanistan, Rice and UT Law, telegenic, already campaigning for family members as a teenager. Consultants in the 2000s literally nicknamed him '47.'" He was like Schlossberg. Maybe people don't like an heir apparent. We prefer somebody who came out of nowhere.
September 10, 2026
Everybody is a star.
Ducks in this morning's sunrise, by Meade:
Posted by Ann Althouse at 8:24 AM
16 comments:
So I haven't been watching the mid-term convention. But Trump, that TV dog, just promised every voter $5,000 if the Republicans win the mid-terms. Dude. Everybody is now talking about the Republican convention. Democrats are like, "We need to be fiscally responsible!"
"How dare you try to give voters free stuff and win votes that way!"
Yes, this is a horrible idea. Yes, this is a socialism. Yes, this is 3-D chess. Yes, he is trying to inspire Democrats to rail at fiscal irresponsibly and socialist hand-outs and bribing the voters.
The Bushes ended up on the wrong side of history by embracing the inevitably, and even the desirability, of Mexican immigration. They got way out over their skis on that, because the global leftwing elite were simultaneously scheming to use mass migration as weapon of mass destruction against Western cultural and political institutions. Trump built a movement largely aimed at pushing back on that trend and folks like the Bushes ended up looking like saps.
Just FYI - Ducks see clearly underwater because special muscles inside their eyes rapidly change the shape of their eye lenses to correct how light bends.
Two bushes were enough. One got defeated for re- election and couldn't even get 40 percent of the vote. The other left with the lowest popularity rating since Nixon in 1974. Bush 43 was so unpopular McCain and Romney didn't really want them at their conventions.
That Bush 41 voted for Clinton and Bush 43 has refused to vote for Trump - let alone campaign for him - just proves what liars they were when they presented themselves as "Conservatives".
They were so upset at Paxson beating the "little brown one" they worked behind the scenes to get him impeached. They're an awful family and should have stayed in new england and became Democrats.
Iran has Trump literally over a barrel.
People forget the bushes supported Ford in 76, and that Bush 41 was a social liberal in his run against Reagan in 80. Bush refused to drop out when he was clearly beaten, and later Ford would pressure Reagan into taking Bush as VP to unite the party.
Bush 43 learned from Bush 41s failure and learned you don't rub people face into the face in the fact you lied about your views to get the nomination. You have to throw the Social Conservatives a bone now and then.
Sly & The Family Stone! That is awesome. I love this song, but, frankly, haven't thought of it in this century, so thanks.
I had to laugh out loud when the song got to the part where the vocals sounded a bit like ducks quaking.
I doubt that this is accidental... .
Damnit, "quacking," not "quaking."
Maybe *Americans* don't like an heir apparent. Or, maybe *modern Republicans* don't like an heir apparent. Modern Democrats seems cool with it, especially if we are considering anointings like Kamala Harris and Talarico.
Interesting, he's the only Bush that's ever had anything good to say about Trump.
He got poleaxed in the Texas Attorney General primary in 2022, garnering(!) only 32% of the vote against Ken Paxton, who was endorsed by Trump..
He's only 50. That seems to be a youthful age in today's political scene.
“But Trump, that TV dog, just promised every voter $5,000 if the Republicans win the mid-terms.”
Hee. That’s like promising everyone $5000 if the Jets win the Super Bowl.
Dynasties have their ups and downs. I wouldn't rule out a Bush, or a Kennedy, winning office again -- most likely after people have forgotten what messes they got us into and what messes they were.
I was just saying the other day to a passenger; in Georgia everybody on the road is a VIP. They honk and tailgate at the slightest provocation.
Perhaps George P. inherited the dynamic energy and personal magnetism of his father.
When does a political family become a dynasty? Maine and New Hampshire politicians' daughters are trying to get elected this year. Dynasts or just nepo babies? Voters like familiar names. It saves them from having to think too much about politics and politicians. By the time they realize that a dynasty is what's involved, they may start to have second thoughts. It helps not to stick around too long and not to get too big.
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