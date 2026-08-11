August 11, 2026
"Zuckerberg acknowledged 'a risk that an imbalance of power between individuals and government leads to a loss of freedom or totalitarian state.'"
"His solution was to create superintelligence which ensured that users were responsible for deciding the model’s values, not the developer. He said there should be 'a fully private mode for personal agents where even Meta or any other service provider cannot see or grant access to your information.'"
Posted by Ann Althouse at 7:42 AM
Tags: A.I., freedom, Zuckerberg
24 comments:
Zuckerberg is a lizard person. You can’t believe a single thing that this man says.
He personally delivered personal user data of 63 million people who used Facebook to the Democrat party for decades, and he enthusiastically teamed up with the deep state to spy on every American and a deep platform. Anyone who did not go along with big Pharma and the government during Covid.
Zuckerberg allowed biden's cabal to censor.
Zuck rhymes with fuck. as in - right off.
Zuckerberg paid for midnight drop boxes - for ballot stuffing.
To aid the cheat.
Insert 100 dystopian scifi plots here: ___________________
HAL, Vger, The Minority Report, etc.
He's proposing a Star Chamber team akin to The Minority Report's 'precrime' future-prediction people, and a de facto tribal warlord model? The BLM folks will use their own AI model, the KKK will use their own, the DSA will use their own, and Biden/Kamala will use a word salad model.
I can’t read the five points without paying, but it seems like Zuck wants people to have a private ai that could secretly help them commit crimes. That’s is always the tradeoff, freedom and safety, that Ben Franklin was talking about. I like Ben’s answer. But computer criminals still win too frequently.
I don't trust Zuckerberg any further than I could spit a dead rat.
"They trust me. The dumbfucks." - Zark Muckersperg
AKA -- “I have lost the AI race”
How altruistic, it is amazing and heart warming to see Zuckerberg behaving like this.
Although...
• Kimi K3 has blown an enormous hole into the Meta strategy
• Qwen 3.8 Max blew another sizable hole
• and with DeepSeek V4 Pro being around the corner, one must assume.. Zuck's ship is shortly about to resemble a block of Swiss cheese.
There is no prize for being P5/P6 in a race, and hoping to charge for something that is beaten by 3-4 competitors that can be run at compute cost alone.
His choices were either:
- Embarrassing irrelevance.
- Being the US open SOTA.
Can't fault his decision making here.. but he made it because he had to, not because he wanted to.
China's blowing this apart for the US.. but ironically this could also be good for US business, who will be able to self host a US created model on their own hardware at reasonable pricing, and not the anthropic monopoly money API pricing.
Anything that serves to bleed Zuckerberg dry makes the world a better place. He's been Damien Omen from day one. Please Mark, drop another $83B on VR headsets that show legless cartoon characters. This time with AI.
Please.
The British Navy just made drone boats using cameras that were secretly sending data back to Chinese in addresses, so it is perfectly ok to use Chinese open weight ai models for your sensitive business projects.
Zuck preaching “open source” and empowerment is so ironic given how they manipulate the Instagram and FB algorithms to boost engagement with other people’s children. And then lied about to Congress. And kept right on addicting as many other people’s children as possible!
Sure Zuck! Open up the code. What’s stopping you?
We'll see.
"Anything that serves to bleed Zuckerberg dry makes the world a better place."
Mr Steal-Your-Data declares he steals the least data.
Reminds me of when Elon Musk called for a “pause” on AI so he could try to catch up.
Where are the demands from hypocrite economic leftist cultists for Zuckerberg to pay his fair share in taxes?
*crickets*
Instead - Zuckerberg has vast mansion holdings and vast yacht holdings. Zuckerberg is a very white leftist - and he owns a vast Hawaiian compound that would make the king of Saudi Arabia blush.
Where is Elizabeth Warren(D) and her demands for Zuckerberg to pay special only for Zuckerberg unconstitutional taxation for Zuck?
Zuckerberg follows FDR, LBJ, Bill Gates, Jamie Dimon, and Bloomberg in the oligarchic left: They donate to left-wing causes, publish left-wing media, and frame themselves as friends of the little guys. They gain support from those who'd otherwise hate them, and donations to politicians keeps the politicians dependent/on a leash.
If the megadonors and not evil "enough," their offenses are ignored and forgiven. See oxymoronic vanguard Communism.
Dat muddafuggin' Zukabug...he don't give a shit.
LOL. The one thing you can be absolutely sure of is that investors in the AI space will demand a ROI. In cash, not warm social fuzzies.
When I look at the figures I am reminded of a gigantic game of chicken. On one hand we have the AI hyper-scalars, who are forecasting ludicrous amounts of revenue that is highly improbable. They haven't even built the data centers for the roll out, and they also can't factor in the energy usage needed (because they also haven't built enough power centers to make all of this work).
On the other hand, we have consumers (individuals and companies) and shareholders, who would have to absorb much higher prices to make all of these economic calculations work out.
Economic situations like this usually end badly.
A beignet is coated with sugar and served when it is hot. After it has cooled, it simply becomes a donut. This means that when you look closely there’s a gaping hole where something of substance should have been.
Zuckerbots(D) are among us.
…the guy never finished college for chrissakes…
…the whole George Jestson view of world these masters of the universe are pushing…they sound like the Segway guy and his goofy scooters reshaping cites and disrupting global transportation. Yah…and the whole nobody will have anything to do defies every other time employment was going to be a thing of the past. Shoulda stuck around for Mankiw’s class Mark…
I won’t give my opinion on what level of trust to give Zuckerberg. I’ll only suggest that if you do trust Zuckerberg, then perhaps do some shopping via Facebook MarketPlace.
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