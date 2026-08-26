"Women in rural Devon are being coached on how to give birth in the back of a car after their local hospital shut its maternity service."

Catherine Mchomvu, an antenatal class teacher at the Devon Antenatal Family Centre, said it was important that women and their partners had supplies, including towels, blankets and water in the car.... “It’s about trying to create the birth environment that you would normally have in the hospital or at home, in your car.
And here's an article from 12 days ago: "'Maternity deserts' leave women with two-hour journey to give birth/Mothers-to-be fear delivering their babies on the roadside as NHS staffing shortages and closures leave swathes of England without nearby maternity care."
32 comments:
Whatever you do - don't blame Government run health care.
BTW - the UK's NHS is very unpopular.
The left want to HARM us citizens - a great way to do it is to usher in wait in line Medicare for all - universal tax payer funded health care. You think health care is expensive now? You think heath care is a tangled mess now?
wait until Hasan Piker in in charge.
If you are high IQ, you need stop thinking so much and get to work making babies. This graph scares me:
https://x.com/paulbohm/status/2092468356053860826/photo/1
Third world.
Leftists are cheap a-holes. The cultists drink from the fountain of "free healthcare for all!"
They have no clue that it will be the end of health care for all.
Economic losers.
We need to get back to basics. Stop forcing insurance companies to pay for basics. Allow insurance to work as insurance should work. Get the F*ing Corrupt government out of it. Add transparency to all procedures. etc..
@bagoh20, It is a fallacy that natural selection rewards intelligence. Natural selection actually rewards those who mate the most. Modernity's literally a bitch.
Overwhelmed healthcare systems is an under appreciated consequence of uncontrolled immigration. Adding millions of people to a system without a commensurate expansion of capacity leads to shortages in basically everything.
Yes, but the virtuous thing about it is that it's free.
People in rural communities take on health risks associated with the lag time between the urgent need for care and the delivery of that care. I'd need more facts before I blamed this on socialized medicine.
It's not my fault that natural selection made me horney.
Meh. College educated white women down the street from Mass General choose to have their kids in the bathtub at home without medical staff present. ‘Midwife’ sounds cool dunnit?
A little over a third of U.S. counties can also be classified as "maternity deserts." More rural hospitals are having a tough time, but that has been going on for decades, not just now and not just post-ACA. It's a knotty challenge.
Free healthcare for all! Unless you’re a pregnant woman in Devon or an old person in Canada.
Free health care for all! Sucks to be you if you are actually in need of that health care.
Get in line.
The problem with healthcare is glaringly obvious. There are no natural market forces, no pricing inputs, no choice, no responsibility. Sell it all on Amazon. The government can subsidize the poor, but get out of the distribution and sales. I just recently started using Medicare and seeing the charges. Absolute fraud and theft. And the healthcare I paid for my whole life now costs me more than private insurance.
Ampersand, I'm with you, at least as it applies in the United States; I know less about deserts in the U.K. I can remember covering a struggling small hospital in a largely rural county back in the 1980s. It's really tough to get the math to work.
Bagoh - yikes indeed.
Dumbing down the masses is all part of the big corrupt left game plan.
The Crime syndicate that is the Hasan Piker Maoist Democratic party - demand more fraud and more government control over health care. Sadly - the low IQ Bernie cultists lack all understanding of basic economics. They buy into the propaganda and emotional based lunacy. It's just like those idiots wearing Margret Atwood costumes.
Why does this one species need so much help giving birth? I thought it was a natural process. People used to do it a dozen times in row at home.
The other frightening deal is all of the young people who just graduated from some BS nursing school - and all they were taught is "Don't be an Islamophobe" and other DEI crapola.
Seems performative: If the baby is imminent , stay home and deliver it there. I think most couples do a childbirth class and they cover that, because it could happen. It happened to us on our 3rd and honestly, it was NBD--though we still kind of "dine out on it".
Staffing shortages? Have they tried bringing in foreigners to do the jobs the English won't do? It's worked well in the U.S.
National Health Service meets AAA. Roadside service?
Bagoh, I fear we are in a race against time- unless we develop autonomous robots to maintain our infrastructure inside of the next 50 years, we are destined to revert to shithole status on 100% of the planet.
Plenty of money for immigrants, though.
The whole future that sci-fi has predicted with robots, including some form of the "Terminator" outcome seems inevitable and accelerating. It will happen so fast we won't even have time to hit the brakes. That's why I try to live an unhealthy lifestyle.
Prince William gets $30 million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall. He could step up.
The scary thing is the self-acceleration that seems to be starting, especially with A.I., where one new technology accelerates another, and then, like a runaway reaction, they all feed each other so fast that you can't get control of it, and when you add in the human competitive impulse. It's just an avalanche of inevitability. The Industrial Revolution was like that, but this will be exponentially more powerful and out of control.
Stan (Loretta): "I want to be a woman. I want to be a woman. It's my right as a woman to want to be a woman... I want to have babies. It is every man's right to have babies if he wants them."
Reg: "You can't have babies."
Stan (Loretta): "Don't you oppress me."
Reg: "I'm not oppressing you, Stan, you haven't got a womb. Where's the fetus going to gestate? Are you going to keep it in a box?"
Wow, who would have thought that the basic laws of supply and demand would apply to health care also. As in, if you make something "free", you will either need to have an endless supply of it or severely ration it. Since the first is impossible in the context of health care, the inevitable result is the second. Try telling that to the "Medicare for All" idiots.
All Hail Britannia!
What happened to midwives?
@bagoh20, my favorite part in that clip is that they still had to portray her IQ has higher than his. Oh hollywood....never change.
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