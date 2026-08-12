Trump said we could just "bop along" in Iran: "We could just keep it alone, and they’re going to fail. We could just keep, you know, doing sort of just like nice and easy, relaxed."

“I’m sort of negotiating. You see, they’re very devious negotiators because they’ll agree to something, then they’ll go out and tell the press that they never agreed to it. They’re very dishonest people.”
“We have three strategies,” he declared. “Do what I’m doing now, just bop along and look how bad they’re doing because their nation’s, they’ve got 300% inflation. They have no value. Their currency has almost no value. They’re not paying their soldiers. Their soldiers are leaving. So just keep that going because that’s not sustainable.
Another option he said was to “hit them really, really hard.”
“Or really the third is just beat them economically, but we’re doing that anyway,” Trump added. “That’s sort of a part of the first one. So economically, they are a mess. They can’t borrow money. We control their money, what they had, which is a lot. They had a lot, and we have total control of it. I’m their banker. I am their banker.”
"That’s sort of a part of the first one" ≈ There's really only one strategy, and it's the one you see in plain sight.
You might think the first and third are one but the second stands on its own. No, that just the threat and therefore also "part of the first one."
One strategy. I hope you like it because that's what we'll be doing. It's called bopping along.
67 comments:
The Thee Strategies: Larry, Moe, and Curly.
I love that people are calling what is going on in Iran a "War."
Oil prices continue their inevitable asymptotic fall to the cost of extraction in the US.
Manufacturing in the US continues its return and resurgence.
This is what America First actually looks like.
Grrr-eattt. How fabulous.
If he could wall Iran off from the world and get gas prices down, then sure. Let it go on indefinitely. But can we do those 2 things? I have my doubts.
Since half my support for the war is freedom for the Iranian people, I would rather he hit them hard and try to split the regular army from the IRGC. Just get it over with.
This is America First, Achilles?
Enjoy the electoral results in November to Trump's folly in Iran.
VDH laid out the best strategy. Yes, Iran is losing $500m per day in revenue and we have debanked them. But the risk in just hopping along is that Iran pulls an October surprise with a giant military attack. The Dems and Fake News go nuts and Trump loses the midterms. Trump impeached. Again.
VDH says Trump executes a hard hit. Infrastructure and destroy Pickaxe Mountain. I add that we hit military barracks, police stations and kill the new IRGC leadership.
I hope the Pentagon and Trump listen to VDH. Iran’s strategy is to drag this thing out and cause Trump to lose the election. Iran doesn’t need to win the war; just win the election. And the Dems agree!
Bopping along.
…everyone’s a foreign policy expert. I just see the world had a vested interest in a state what sponsored terrorism not acquiring a nuclear weapon. That’s gonna be tougher for whatever’s left of them…
For the kids, "bop" has another meaning that I could have done without knowing.
Weren't we "bopping along" with Iran before this mess started?
Mark said...
This is America First, Achilles?
Enjoy the electoral results in November to Trump's folly in Iran.
Of course. Gas prices are lower than democrats want them. Everyone still remembers what gas prices were under Biden because they aren't as retarded as you.
Everyone can see where gas prices are highest. They are highest in places democrats control.
Most voters aren't as stupid as democrats.
We are also noticing that more things are being built in the US now.
Most think tariffs. But it actually has more to do with China being forced to buy oil with dollars now instead of giving Venezuela and Iran cheap military junk.
Most voters just aren't as stupid as you are.
I like VD's take on domestic politics, but when it comes to foreign affairs he's sort of our "Baghdad Bob."
Just keep killing the IRGC. Bopping along is fine. Trying to cut deals is pointless. Invading with ground troops is pointless.
“Enjoy the electoral results in November to Trump's folly in Iran.”
…holy carp is it 1980 again? The hot election dance craze this cycle is yes commies! or no commies! - get with the program…
Fucking ridiculous war. I thought Trump was not a neocon or influenced by neocons, boy was I wrong. This is making me see all of Trump’s flaws more clearly.
Dave, the war is going to be over by April, now in favor of escalating this garbage war before the election. LOL. This war is not winnable without a massive invasion and occupation which isn’t going to happen. The republicans are already cooked in November because of this shit. Trump looks incompetent because he keeps publicly saying its over we won, when it is not and we haven’t.
I've never agreed with this war. I wanted it to turn out well. Like many of you people had hoped early on but it didn't and it won't.
However, I do have to give Trump some credit. If this was being run by George www.bush, Dick Cheney or Barack Hussein Obama, there would be at least 50,000 dead Iranian civilians by now in a desperate effort to win The neocon way using genocide-lite.
A government that is willing to massacre tens of thousands of its citizens to stay in power doesn’t give a flying fuck about losing money.
Lawnerd said...
Fucking ridiculous war. I thought Trump was not a neocon or influenced by neocons, boy was I wrong. This is making me see all of Trump’s flaws more clearly.
It is only ridiculous if you don't understand what is going on or have any idea how the world works.
If you look at "The War" you will realize that Trump completely reset the entire post-world war II world order with under 50 US casualties.
Most People think the record surge in domestic manufacturing is happening because of magic.
It is happening because of this "ridiculous war."
The red, red Robin, er, orange, is bop bop boppin' along. Polka on a strictly regional basis.
I do agree with the notion this is mostly a war in Iran, as not even the US military as a whole is on much of a war footing. The strategy seems to be active enforced sanctions rather than passive economic sanctions that everyone also pretended worked. I wouldn’t kept this in place through July, but that’s my major complaint.
The big negative is that other parts of the world are feeling economic impacts, such as Europe. However, those nations were kicking the issue of energy security down the road decade after decade, and obviously hoping that if Iran ever chose to act first to close the strait, the US would save them then. Their complaints about Trump’s actions ring hollow the moment anyone assesses their military capability and how that situation motivated Putin to act first.
Bobbing along…. Makes me think bopping…. Can we call this the “bunny foo foo” strategy? It works to lampoon both sides.
Like Begley, Achilles has doubled down on this war so many times he cannot dare accept that mistakes have been made.
Achilles, voters know that their paychecks don't go as far in Trump's America. You can plead all you want that tariffs and Iran somehow has made things better, but people know that things have gotten more unaffordable under the Donald.
Howard said...
I've never agreed with this war. I wanted it to turn out well. Like many of you people had hoped early on but it didn't and it won't.
However, I do have to give Trump some credit. If this was being run by George www.bush, Dick Cheney or Barack Hussein Obama, there would be at least 50,000 dead Iranian civilians by now in a desperate effort to win The neocon way using genocide-lite.
I always love the talk about who "civilians" are.
There is a definite tribal constituency in Iran that benefits from the suppression of the Persian majority. They are very much like the DSA.
The world would benefit from some civilian casualties in many cases.
We got something else to think about.
Yeah, what?
The truce, is it still on?
If it ain't, we're gonna have to bop our way back.
Mark said...
Like Begley, Achilles has doubled down on this war so many times he cannot dare accept that mistakes have been made.
Achilles, voters know that their paychecks don't go as far in Trump's America. You can plead all you want that tariffs and Iran somehow has made things better, but people know that things have gotten more unaffordable under the Donald.
LOL!
It hasn't been 3 full years since Biden was president and we saw what real inflation was.
Also of note 1.3 million foreign born people have lost jobs and 1.7 million american born people have gained jobs since Trump became president.
We all know the inflation we are seeing is because democrats imported 10-20 million people and gave them our tax dollars to pay rent and buy food.
Nobody believes a single word you say. You are a retard who cannot be hoent about anything.
Lazarus said...
"For the kids, "bop" has another meaning that I could have done without knowing."
Not just the kids, Laz. Cyndi Lauper was, er, bopping in 1983.
She Bop:
Well, I see 'em every night in tight blue jeans
In the pages of a Blueboy magazine
Hey, I've been thinking of a new sensation
I'm picking up the good vibrations
Oop, she bop, she bop
Do I wanna go out with a lion's roar?
Yeah, I wanna go south and get me some more
Hey, they say that a stitch in time saves nine
They say I better stop or I'll go blind
Oop, she bop, she bop
Hey, hey they say I better get a chaperone
Because I can't stop messing with the danger zone
I won't worry, and I won't fret
Ain't no law against it yet
Oop, she bop, she bop
Howard, I agree with your comment. I was satisfied with the bombing in 2025, but this war seemed a bad idea as it started. I supported it in the sense I wanted it to turn out well for the US, and I do think it was a bit inevitable at some point. But I voted for Trump mostly on his domestic agenda, and Iran had a minimum impact to it until this war.
Still, I’m grateful that Trump is running this war unlike the Bush Presidents. I also find it interesting how much criticism Trump gets when he shows restraint and patience. Finally, I think few realize how connected this battle is to Russia, and how much that war has turned against Putin. Both Ukraine and the US have a major naval war going on against dark fleet commercial fleets that gets almost no press coverage.
Achilles is grasping at straws harder than Trump's negotiators are.
Mark said...
Achilles is grasping at straws harder than Trump's negotiators are.
LOL!
That works on retards like you I suppose.
Althouse lefties: We are losing the war because ... Trump,Trump, Trump!
I hear what you're saying, Achilles however, the problem with that tactic is properly sorting out the wolves from the lambs. Bombs aren't that smart.
WTF, Achilles? A month ago you were spreading misinformation about China buying oil in USD. (Not true.) Now, its a fake surge in manufacturing?! You go start a fucking war to increase manufacturing? No other less expensive and disruptive policies would have worked? War is the Answer we jave been praying for? Are you retarded?
…most everyone's so ignorant of economics inflation it’s of a nebulous ether that can be conjured for political gain instead of the robust quantifiable data point it is. As a political strategy it could work…
That's some powerful shit, Maynard. Perhaps you forgot that it's actually impossible for us to lose the war. We are not in the war. The war is in Iran. We are still here having our ribeye cookouts and water skiing at the lake. Even all the Republicans that are going to lose their seats in November are still going to have their golden parachutes and platinum toilet seats when they retire back to their home States and get their fat cat corporate jobs with only fans models for secretaries.
Althouse lefties: We are losing the war because ... Trump,Trump, Trump!
No. We are losing the war because Trump literally just told us we have no option but to "bop along." Bopping along is not victory. We (apparently did not) learn in Afghanistan that a defeated and impoverished enemy can *also* bop along for decades until we give up.
That's why we've lost the war.
Howard said...
I hear what you're saying, Achilles however, the problem with that tactic is properly sorting out the wolves from the lambs. Bombs aren't that smart.
There is no right answer. Only a spectrum.
There are parts of Iran mostly populated by tribal shia muslim shitheads where the dial could be turned up in my opinion.
We cannot just 'bop along'. Bopping is not a strategy. That's what Obama did. It's what Biden did. Iran will find a way to keep feeding its leadership, to keep them in food and energy while the people have less and less. This happened during Trump's first term, then Biden let them off the hook. It could happen again. Two more years of Trump's bopping then a Dem lets them off the hook.
No. We either pressure them in every way possible, without letting our foot off the gas, or we end up babysitting the Bop. Either way we spend more money and more money. We had them pressured and unsure and we took our foot off their necks. Now they're fully breathing again and figuring out their next moves. And...they have friends who hate the US. We have Israel. That pains a lot of you, but it's a fact. IF we are going to do more, we have one partner capable of handling the job with us.
Or we can sit back and Bop.
Today, we are about in the 1973 phase of the Vietnam War; the restaurants are full, the economy is bubbling along on borrowed money. Then came 1974 -- a president resigning in disgrace, a severe recession, surging gasoline prices, unprecedented inflation, and sharp political defeat for the Republicans in November 1974. South Vietnam fell in total defeat six months later.
Defeat brought peace, and later prosperity. Actually, Americans never had it so good. If they would have gotten out of Iran completely in 1978, the Americans would have avoided a multi-decade root canal in the Middle East (maybe).
After the 1989 fall of the Soviet Union, the US went maximalist abroad. It should have probably gone minimalist.
Washington's foreign policy is failing abroad. That chicken will eventually come home to roost. Then the US can think better about how to defend itself, which is a far different task than how to use military power to support a far-flung, overstretched empire -- far, far from home.
D.D. Driver said...
WTF, Achilles? A month ago you were spreading misinformation about China buying oil in USD. (Not true.) Now, its a fake surge in manufacturing?! You go start a fucking war to increase manufacturing? No other less expensive and disruptive policies would have worked? War is the Answer we jave been praying for? Are you retarded?
China is paying for oil in USD. They pegged their currency valuation to USD and they are buying oil with a currency that you can trade for dollars at the pegged valuation.
So yes China is buying oil with USD. They are paying the same price as the rest of the world now and they have lost their structural advantage in manufacturing energy costs.
You are just too stupid and/or dishonest to deal with the truth.
D.D. Driver said...
Althouse lefties: We are losing the war because ... Trump,Trump, Trump!
No. We are losing the war because Trump literally just told us we have no option but to "bop along." Bopping along is not victory. We (apparently did not) learn in Afghanistan that a defeated and impoverished enemy can *also* bop along for decades until we give up.
That's why we've lost the war.
How exactly did we lose? Just curious what is bubbling around in your fever dream.
I agree... gas in Texas here is now $3.17 and going down again. Lots of countries pumping oil and redirecting it away from Iran. In time all Iran will have is sand to sell... and gas will soon hit below $3 a gallon.. back into the $2.59 region. So keep slowly strangling Iran.
Watch as the "gulf states" bow down to Iran and ignore Trump.
I wonder how Suadi and Emirati finances look these days. They might even want some of their "gifts" back.
We gotta remove the regime. Not easy. But do what it takes.
Free the people.
D.D. Driver: "That's why we've lost the war."
As Howard accurately points out, 3D, have another ribeye. Maybe a couple Bud Lights too. You lefties are way out over your TDS skis.
Again — Achilles is conflating the currency used to invoice oil with China’s actual cost of energy. China doesn’t have a dollar peg, and the fact that oil is often priced in dollars doesn’t eliminate the other factors that give Chinese manufacturers cost advantages.
This "war" is kind of one-sided, no? Doesn't it almost entirely consist of us beating the crap out of the Iranians? What blows have they been able to inflict on us?
If this "war" were the huge catastrophe for the U.S. that some people here are imagining, there would be 24/7 protests against it and the MSM would never stop railing about it, especially in an election year.
Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said...
Again — Achilles is conflating the currency used to invoice oil with China’s actual cost of energy. China doesn’t have a dollar peg, and the fact that oil is often priced in dollars doesn’t eliminate the other factors that give Chinese manufacturers cost advantages.
I just don't spell out all of those factors on every post.
I agree the biggest advantage China has is the Democrat party and the down chain NGO system that spends its time attacking the United States and domestic productivity.
They didn't give Joe Biden and Barrack Obama all that money for nothing.
How exactly did we lose? Just curious what is bubbling around in your fever dream.
There is no way out. Iran is not getting weaker. Iran is calling the shots. What are the options? If we send ground troops, our sons and daughters will be hunted for sport by cheap drones.
Have you been watching the footage of terrified men running away and trying to hide from murder drones with the last 30 seconds of their young lives? If you haven't seen those videos yet, go watch them. Now, imagine logging on Facebook to see a video of little Johnny from the soccer team getting blown to a million bits by an Iranian drone. It will be demoralizing like nothing we have ever seen.
So what else do we do? Drop nukes? Put the rest of our Middle Eastern allies in nuclear fall out? Is that the option?
So we continue to instead burn tax money with conventional Cold War era bombing (but not too much bombing) because we are running out of bombs.
There is no realistic plan to open the Strait. No realistic plan to topple the regime. No realistic plan to capture nuclear material. This is what an embarrassing defeat looks like.
The economy of 2026 is NOT like the 1970s OPEC era. There are many more oil producers today, and there's a serious multipolar global economy (e.g., China).
With gas today far below the inflation-adjusted Biden peak and stocks on a tear for a year, at this point I'm not seeing Iran as more than an economic speedbump in the rearview mirror. As the US produces lots of oil, the Iran war may have a neutral impact for us.
The rest of the world has learned about the shipping chokepoints, and the longer that Iran persists, the more likely that pipelines will be completed and render Hormuz moot.
Bopping along is what countries generally do with other countries that don't like them. WWII gave us the illusion of total victory that it's been hard for us to shake.
To clarify: the footage of soldiers getting hunted by drones is coming out of Russia and Ukraine, but that is what modern warfare looks like now. This isn't the same as our previous Gulf War shenanigans. In the next war the cheap IUDs will come hunting soldiers.
"Sending ground troops" is something we used to do in the past that we cannot do any longer. We will have to send Elon's Optimus robots or something because humans will just be drone targets.
All of a sudden everybody is a military genius.
OK, Mark. What would you do if you were in Trumps shoes? How would you handle this?
Can somebody please muzzle Trump? He lost the initiative in this war with the disastrous pause in bombing and can't figure out how to get it back, so he talks and talks and talks and gives increasing comfort to IRGC that if they wait him out, they will "win" the war and we will slink away. Unfortunately, they are probably right. Meanwhile, the American people are listening and watching this s*** show, paying more at the pump and the grocery store and earning less at work and wondering why we ever bombed Iran in the first place. November could be ugly.
I am charmed by people who think Iran is about Iran and Venezuela was about Venezuela.
I would prefer to see at least two years of intensive re-armament to refill our magazines before we go all-out on the offensive. How many Patriots interceptors and Tomahawk cruise missiles do we actually have left?
@D.D. Driver: "In the next war the cheap IUDs will come hunting soldiers."
That'd eliminate pregnancies and shrink the next generation of potential combatants, but it'd not matter in the short term.
IEDs matter...
"Damn you, autocorrect."
🤦🏼 Lol
In my isolated opinion, without access to intelligence, I would be starting to chip away at their oil infrastructure, every time that they launch an attack, with heavy counter-attacks. I would start eliminating their ability to transship and load oil - the objective being to start delaying and prolonging their presumed recovery at the end of hostilities. I would strategically hit surface facilities, and spare the producing wells - at first. Once loading terminals are demolished, I would then start working on refining capacity. We're starving them with blockades, start demoralizing them with a 'no end in sight' tactic.
As for attacks on military sites, after initial strikes destroy the equipment and armaments, I would then order follow-up strikes to destroy the construction equipment that is clearing the rubble. Deny their ability to rebuild.
Iran has limited manufacturing capability. They can't build everything. The idea would be to dilute the capability to build more armaments, by having its capacity diverted to rebuild loading terminals, refining equipment, construction machinery.
Shitposting your TDS is no longer a moneymaker. Until November the easy money is in calling the DSA dangerous communists.
How many Patriots interceptors and Tomahawk cruise missiles do we actually have left?
Great question! How many muskets and bayonets do we have? Do we have any dirigibles left?
Our cruise missiles are expensive and are not working. Why double down on a failing strategy? Supposedly Iran has brought down our fighter jets with swarms of cheap drones. Where are we on drone technology and counter drone technology. Patriot missiles are for doing historical battle recreations. That's the shit that worked in the last century that doesn't really have the same "pop" that it once did. We need to evolve and fast.
"paying more at the pump and the grocery store and earning less at work "
I keep seeing folks on the left posting stuff like this, but I am not actually seeing any of it in my life. I have also seen that rents are down on average in cities where ICE has made extensive arrests, which would seem to be a positive that oddly the leftists don't mention.
He’s absolutely flailing. This is embarrassing
The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, “A WALL OF STEEL,” and there is nothing Iran can do about it. They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, their remaining soldiers are unpaid, the IRGC is decimated and fleeing, and their “Leadership” is uncertain, at best! They have No Money - Their country is “shot.” All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah! President DONALD J. TRUMP https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/117083017680231697
DJT: "We have three strategies."
I am the reddest of red hats, but whenever anyone says something like that, I of course think of the Monty Python sketch.
But Trump could make it work for him: No one expects the MAGA Expedition!!!! CC, JSM
Couple things…
1. Iran’s neighbors have lobbied for this approach. If we want to keep them on our side, we should give it a shot. They are the ones most at risk from a re-stocked Iran.
2. There is clearly no benefit whatsoever to any kind of negotiated truce. Iran does not have the wisdom nor leadership to negotiate nor abide by any agreed upon structure.
3. If we control their money, their means to more money, their launch capabilities, and their access to nuclear materials, it seems to me they are being slowly suffocated. They have ongoing severe power outages and water shortages, don’t forget. I’m okay with watching a slow death, as long as it’s actually happening. If it is clearly happening, the markets and elections will respond well.
I’m 100% against boots on the ground if the death spiral works, albeit slowly. I also prefer that the Iranian people not be totally incapacitated by us destroying every nook and cranny of their life-supporting infrastructure. We’ll see what happens.
Iran is a hard problem. That's why no one has dealt with the problem all these years. Iran had become much stronger than it should have been allowed to become and it was only going to keep getting stronger and becoming a bigger problem.
Trump took on that problem. He is working that problem. He is working the entire Middle East problem and has had a lot of success. Who would have thought we'd see Israel and the Gulf states coming together like they have?
Fighting Iran was inevitable. The best time to fight Iran was years ago, but that isn't an option. Now is a better time than later when they would only be stronger. Scott Bessent is going to be the general that wins this war.
D.D. Driver said...
So we continue to instead burn tax money with conventional Cold War era bombing (but not too much bombing) because we are running out of bombs.
There is no realistic plan to open the Strait. No realistic plan to topple the regime. No realistic plan to capture nuclear material. This is what an embarrassing defeat looks like.
Wow you really are a retard.
How does closing the straight of Hormuz affect the US other than make everyone buy Oil from the US and build more factories here?
Do you even think about what you are saying or do you just repeat whatever the NYTs and WAPO feed you?
Why would we care if the Straight of Hormuz ever opens? It is bleeding out the rest of the world most importantly China and Europe. And combined with the unexplainable and totally not linked regression in Russian refining capacity the entire WWII world post war alignment has been bent to the United States.
But people 95 IQ have trouble tracking more than 1 variable I suppose.
Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said...
He’s absolutely flailing. This is embarrassing
I love unsupported assertions like this.
Nobody takes you seriously.
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