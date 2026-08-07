"This whole thing has been really surreal and absurd... it’s a relief, but there’s a detachment to that relief of extreme concern for other people and for our country."

"The episode culminated in a consequential showdown in the Oval Office between [Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney], who appeared to be fighting for her job, and Mr. Trump, with Doug Burgum, the interior secretary, in attendance. Ms. Pirro told Mr. Trump that Mr. Burgum had misled him with a self-serving cover story for his own mistakes. Mr. Trump seemed considerably less angry by day’s end, and Ms. Pirro emerged from the meeting with her job intact, for now."
And here, with a gift link, is "Inside the Oval Office Showdown Between Trump and Jeanine Pirro/Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, told President Trump that his interior secretary, Doug Burgum, had misled him with a self-serving cover story for his own mistakes."
That article, from August 4th, says "This account... demonstrated a core truth of Mr. Trump’s second term: Anyone willing to contradict the president is in trouble, even if the dissenter happens to be a family friend who has faithfully executed his prosecutorial agenda over the years."
Yeah? But Pirro got her way, and she's still there. So much for "a core truth."
83 comments:
He excoriated her on national TV and said she "folded like an umbrella" (for not prosecuting an innocent man!) That she "survived" (for now) is hardly evidence that she wasn't "in trouble." Derp.
"Judge Dismisses Former Olympian’s Felony Charge in Reflecting Pool Case/The move ends the criminal case for David Hearn, a former Olympic canoeist, after prosecutors acknowledged that the Trump administration’s claims of vandalism were false"
Seems like there should be a criminal case in there against somebody.
Some people don’t “fight for their jobs.” When they see their bosses veering off into the stupid, malicious or illegal, they conclude that these are not the kind of people to whom I want to give my services and they happily walk. Not everyone lives on the maximum edge of their income. Not everyone wants their job more than they want their sanity, self respect, peace of mind, or happiness,
Also “concern for our country” as though the process here is exceptional because “Trump”, is a bit naive. Senior executives are always reliant on the information they get from their subordinates, and therefore always subject to being unduly influenced or not fully informed. The test of the good executive is to start to weed out the players that are attempting to sway them or use them by reporting false or slanted information for their own ends or preferences.
So, this is all very normal, and as Althouse pointed out, why isn’t the article written saying that Bugrum’s job is at stake and he’s fighting for his job?
Is not Odysseus also Olympian?
50 shades of J6, but without the extreme, endless drama, witch hunts, and warlock trials.
I highly encourage everyone to go back and look at the stupid shit you guys said about this a couple weeks ago and all the smart, completely on the nose shit DD told you guys. 😂
So, this is all very normal, and as Althouse pointed out, why isn’t the article written saying that Bugrum’s job is at stake and he’s fighting for his job?
I can't recall: did Trump publicly excoriate Bergum (a/k/a the poorman's Eugene Levy)? He went on national TV to tell us all that Pirro did a shitty job.
That might be why. Who knows? But, the fact that Trump has publicly come out against Pirro and not Bergum might have played some role. What do you think?
The Olympian ‘put his hands on’ the fabric.
(Sorry. I had this comment in the wrong comment section)
DeeDee Drivel with his highly predictable FeverSwampVictory Mince®…
I find these sorts of Headlines annoying. Which Judge? What Juristdiction? Reading down the article its Obama apppointed Superior Court for DC Todd Edelman.
Once again a Far-left Federal Judge rules against the Trump administration. I guess we're lucky he didnt throw Pirro in Jail. Because judges can do anything.
Iman from June:
"It would be a pretty easy and clever form of sabotage.”
Fiendishly clever, SOME would say.
Derp!
Once again a Far-left Federal Judge rules against the Trump administration. I guess we're lucky he didnt throw Pirro in Jail. Because judges can do anything.
How stupid are you? The judge GRANTED the administrations motion. You realize that, right? Pirro ASKED the judge to dismiss the cases.
I've said this before and I'll say it again: derp.🤦
I love how MAGA and all the Conservative commentators can't accept the fact that the leftwing judges are completely and utterly driven by their politics. We have a two-tier justice system. Actually saying that would be the first step toward solving the problem.
But Republican voters cant even get upset at their US Senators for confirming Merrick garland and other far-left Biden picks and fighting Trump's picks!
The story lingers on accusations of construction flaws, but it says nothing about Hearn's guilt or innocence.
How did this case come about if he didn't vandalize the pool? What did he do? How did he come to be arrested? Inquiring minds want to know.
Retarded lefties believed that Jussie Smollett was attacked when it was obvious to anyone with a brain that it was a hoax.
Retarded right-wingers believed the reflecting pool was vandalized when it was obvious to anyone with a brain that faulty workmanship was responsible.
There are a few of us remaining with working brains that knew both stories were utter bullshit from the first time we heard the allegations.
Which one are you?
Oh look ! Who is that lawyer guiding the accused out the door of the courthouse? Why, it's good old Norm Eisen, the sworn lifelong enemy of all things Trump. Responsible for more interfering mischief than any other Progressive snake in the country, even what's his name, Marc Elias. And look ! The story doesn't even mention his name, why maybe he was there on another matter and was just holding the door, nice man that he is. It was all a big coincidence.
And I notice that the matter was dismissed at the request of the administration, and that it was dismissed 'without prejudice'. Not an angry judge smashing down the gavel and hectoring both sides.
So - a routine matter, then? Is that what this was? Dropping the case because they didn't see a successful prosecution - like any functional prosecutor's office? And yet, some see this as anything but routine, why it's corruption at the highest levels, or is it buffoonery? Some people watch soap operas, too - nothing wrong with that either, I guess.
How did this case come about if he didn't vandalize the pool?
The answers you seek are in the court filings. LOL. It's all in there. There is no mystery. Read the filings.
In case you are not familiar with "put his hands on" 👆🏽@12:27 PM
ai: "Karmelo Anthony explicitly claimed that the victim put his hands on him."
"Official police body camera footage released during his June 2026 murder trial captured Anthony weeping during his arrest and telling officers, "He put his hands on me. I told him not to, he put his hand on me!"
The Mince does not convince.
@Iman Why are you so obsessed with me? Is it my track record of being correct?
crazed NeverTrumpers
anal retentive losers
they go down easy
If Trump wasn’t so adept at mining the rich vein of leftwing suckitude the Left would not be so perpetually up in arms about him.
The real core truth that MAGAts have a tough time with, is that Donald J Trump is corrupt, dementented pedophile, who was besties with a pimp who sold little kids to rich perverts.
I wonder why sue happy shitheel that Donnie is, he never sues anyone who calls him a child rapist.....hmmmmmmm
To be a fly on the wall for the Trump-Pirro showdown.
The Reflecting Pool mess is different from other Trump obsessions because it reveals just how immune to evidence and logic his beliefs have become, even when his self appointed U.S. Attorney, Jeanine Pirro wheels an entire box of supporting evidence into the Oval Office. Trump is making the point that he decides what the truth is And everyone needs to accept and obey.
Merrick Garland would not have dropped the charges. Jack Smith would work day & night. Taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court before losing. Again.
Nearly all pedophiles are leftwingers, lice.
When is Pirro getting sanctioned? Same folks UP IN HERE, who believe the 2020 story opined about the vandalism ,easily led. Go back and check their "follow the bouncing ball" scenarios. SVENGALI got em good,,they follow religiously OR ELSE!
NEARLY............
Yes, Iman. That's a great point but were talking about Donald J Trump. He is one of the non Left wing child rapists.
There is much plausible laughability to be found these days.
The Daze of Whines and Poses.
I know you are a slow witted dullard, Iman but try and keep up; we are talking about a non left wing child rapist, Donald J Trump. He was best friends with the notorious sex trafficker Jeff Epstein. Donnie rode many times on the Lolita express and raped kids on Epstein Island but deep in your black little MAGAt heart, I suspect you know that already.
You would think that Trump has more important things to worry about than the color of his reflection in the pool - isn't that the Myth of Narcissus anyways, and doesn't Narcissus fall into the water at the end and wouldn't that be a fitting ending?
"Anyone willing to contradict the president is in trouble..."
Isn't that the norm?
“ The prosecutors had concluded in their request that the “widespread damage” to the pool’s blue lining was caused by a “botched” renovation ordered by President Trump ahead of America’s 250th anniversary earlier this year, contradicting Mr. Trump’s claim that vandals had cut the lining with knives.”
Whatever mistakes were made in installation that does not prove that vandalism was not done. So the NYT headline of False is itself false. They could have said unproven.
I know less now than I did before. Don’t investigaters investigate and determine whether there is evidence. Just an off the wall statement, not under oath is sufficient?
“ Trump administration’s claims of vandalism were false”. Were they proven false or simply not proven true beyond a reasonable doubt? We need better media. Did the 6 blind men with the elephant each have a truth?
Watching the Althouse commentariat cannonball into the Reflecting Pool story was hilarious. Seventeen Althouse blog posts later, they’re finding out that crow is even tastier as a second helping.
Often wrong but NEVER in doubt!
- MAGA
Trump considering renewing push to fire Lisa Cook from Federal Reserve Board ~ FOX Business
Is she another one of the Reflecting Pool vandals?
Somebody needs a new distraction from the monumental mess he has made of, well, everything at this point...
Will Kevin Warsh stand up for her?
Whatever mistakes were made in installation that does not prove that vandalism was not done.
lmost immediately after work was initially completed, peeling was observed along the pool perimeter. The NPS engineer's June 11, 2026, email stated that the cause of the damage was contractor error via “overspray”; that the peeled lining would not float; and that the peeling would “not impact the strength of the liner.” The engineer's report also suggests that removing the liner at the perimeter would have had no negative impact on the economic value of the liner. Moreover,
the July 20, 2026, inspection by contractors confirmed that overspray and delamination had ‘occurred, again pointing to contractor error. Finally, a recent visual inspection showed damage throughout the Reflecting Pool, even in the middle of the pool, where a vandal would not likely attempt to peel the lining. Given all of this newly discovered information, it is difficult to attribute the widespread damage to the Reflecting Pool to vandalism, let alone to establish that fact beyond
a reasonable doubt.
Just stop. You are embarrassing yourself.
“Just stop. You are embarrassing yourself.“
My statement stands without need for further argument.
Mine too.
Ready, fire, aim! Typical Trump unfortunately.
How could you or the NYT possibly know that no vandalism was done, are you clairvoyant? Did God tell you?
Lice: Distended by fat sausages, ashamed of nothing.
How could you or the NYT possibly know that no vandalism was done, are you clairvoyant? Did God tell you?
I have no idea how I come to these correct conclusions. I just do. I also knew that Jussie Smollet wasn't attacked? How did I know that?! I guess I am just smarter than you and we have to leave it at that.
The left discovers the downside of Lawfare.
“Whatever mistakes were made in installation that does not prove that vandalism was not done. So the NYT headline of False is itself false. They could have said unproven.”
Right. The vandalism could have been done by invisible underwater fairies in the dead of night. They haven’t proved it wasn’t!
Any word on the other six leftists who were also charged with vandalism? Or the leftists who burned 8647 into the grass field nearby?
Got an answer for my questions, Double Douche?
How did civilization degrade to the point we begin to doubt the highest authority of moral character, the former olympic rower?
…you know who else loved the olympics? Hitler!
Thanks DD! You are my favorite emotional support poster.
Well, President Trump might be an annoying or unjust flibbertigibbet at times, but he's my guy. Largely it has been his persecutors who are responsible for my loyalty rather than the man himself. He may ramble but he don't mealy mouth.
God bless the man and I thank god I have the sense to rarely listen to him speak. Deepens my limited affection that does
If someone is caught vandalizing Federal property in Washington DC under this administration, they will be arrested. Thankfully, this administration was competent enough to find themselves to be wrong, admit it, and release the man.
Under Biden there would have been a CNN crew at the guy's house as a SWAT team was sent in at 5am to arrest him and his kids. And the press would have loved it and spent the next 5 days rolling the video of the arrest over and over again while smugly smiling and nodding approval on all the national networks.
Any word on the other six leftists who were also charged with vandalism?
I am not your personal Google, Corky. Look it up.
So let me get this straight. One day, Trump and his posse, Judge Jeanine, Dougie Bergman and Kash Patel were personally patrolling the Capitol grounds looking for thought crimes, and they happened upon Dave Hearn, who they identified as anti-MAGA from his bicycle shorts, and decided to hang the frame on him.
Don't be stupid. Some Park employee, who, like everyone else in DC is probably a liberal, saw Hearn doing something that he/she/it thought was vandalizing the reflecting pool. I believe he has already admitted to trying to grab a piece of the loose lining as a souvenir. They got into it, and Hearn fought back, and was arrested and charged with vandalism.
Dude admits that he grabbed a piece of the peeling paint. Whether he caused the initial peeling or not, this could be seen as trying to make the damage worse. And national guard troops indeed saw it as such. Park Police, who even nowadays are not looking for flimsy cases, agreed. A judge agreed there was PC to keep the case moving. The USAO, while prepping for trial, realized contractor error was enough to at least muddy the waters as to how much damage came from which party. So they abandoned what was turning into at best an attempted misdemeanor. Would have been nice if this had been done for the J6 rope line grannies.
I am reminded of something I did as a tiny lad. I lived in Chicago's old First Ward, A mobbed up little Italian enclave that got full city services. Including a very nice little playground two doors away from me. It had horsies you could bounce up and down on. Unfortunately, the connected contractor messed up the vinyl coating, which peeled after an iteration or two of Chicago weather. Enter tiny Mosby, who peeled it more. I clearly was vandalizing the horsie. CC, JSM
Intellegent, reasonable people people mock MAGAts for many reasons but the biggest is how all sense of logic and reason go out the window when their Demented pedo god gets them all ginned up, when giving his incoherent marching orders.
Passive aggressive with the intent to progress a handmade tale, a history of presidential bids and misses from Biden, Obama, back. A normal person would have reported a flaw, not bend a knee to garner a sample.
Paraphrasing, a guy could shoot Trump on Pennsylvania Avenue while on national TV and a DC jury would vote to acquit. Unanimously. Isn't that the lesson?
Reach out, touch monkey…
Your own… personal… Google
Someone to do your search
Someone who looks like Lurch
Your own… personal… Google
Someone to play your fool
DeeDee’s a tool
D.D.is just mad that we don't recognize his brilliance as a commenter.
Democrats continue to be totally unmoored by any ethical constraints or moral principles.
Intelligent people spell intelligent intelligent, not intellegent.
So seems to me that President Trump would actually have a good case for slander and defamation against "ForTheLoveOfIce" here as said commentator has zero evidence for his claims that Trump rapes kids. Just spewing hatred and showing the world how deranged leftists are. "Trump was best friends with Epstein!" Proof? "Trump turned him into the police, unlike any leftist friend of Epstein! That proves Trump is Epsteins' only friend unlike Hillary Clinton who hosted Esptein at their New Mexico Ranch for a week, for which I praise St. Hillary!"
Nazi-Ice-Antifa-Thug -
Stop your pedophilias You belong in prison.
"With the exception of Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, my party’s leaders have sought to appease the dangerous faction rising in our midst.
Weak, timid figures like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are spouting empty clichés — “We are a big-tent party” — while abdicating their moral and political responsibilities.
Democrats aren’t coddling Scandinavian-style socialists; they’re getting into bed with a nihilistic, deconstructionist brand of third-worldism.
It’s an ideology that seeks the elimination of prisons, policing, borders, the Senate, the presidency, the Supreme Court and democratic free markets.
A worldview that aligns with genocidal jihadist movements like Hamas.
A generation ago, the left would’ve recognized this cadre as Trojan horse doing the bidding of our adversaries.
But not today.
And as working-class voters flee an increasingly toxic Democratic brand, the party’s newfound embrace of anti-American extremists is likely to produce big losses nationally — and a civil war within."
But reflecting pool!
Hasan Piker(D) - we will make him the center of the democrat universe.
The problem is that anyone treats anything out of the NYTs as worth a shit.
The NYTs lies. Every word out of the NYTs should be considered a lie and completely worthless.
Anyone who cites the NYT's for anything should be shipped to China.
"The Olympian"?
What is he, Zeus or something?
Abdul Hot Mic
Peachy, I have to agree with el Sayed on his small point that banning cars is not the height of Americanness. Especially in the state that has the Motor City! Might be some hope for the young man yet….CC, JSM
Abdul hates Mackinac so much. says so out loud.
Fully lillian hellman
I would have no problem throwing a commie or two from a helicopter even if the ones remaining on the ground allege contractor error with the latch on the copter's door.
If only Fauci and his gain of function research received as media attention as “The reflecting pool case”.
The core truth is that the real vandals will not be prosecuted.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/this-is-the-real-vandal-exposed-by-trumps-reflecting-pool/
Mr Hearn needs to reflect. On the history of Barack Obama's America. The one that Obama insisted and forcefully proclaimed "we need to bring a gun, when they bring a knife". The "we need to get in their face, everywhere" in the America of Barack Obama. So over the myopic vision and 2 minutes of history that always leaves blameless Democrats and their chosen one, Barack Obama. It wasn't good, at all. Obama was just a Black Mandami to be honest. An American hating Muslim looking to create division in the most reckless fashion.
"Don't be stupid. Some Park employee, who, like everyone else in DC is probably a liberal, saw Hearn doing something that he/she/it thought was vandalizing the reflecting pool. I believe he has already admitted to trying to grab a piece of the loose lining as a souvenir. They got into it, and Hearn fought back, and was arrested and charged with vandalism."
There is actually a video. I personally don't think anybody should have made a federal case out of it, as we used to say, but if I were caught peeling wallpaper at the Smithsonian to take home as a souvenir I don't think that my argument that it was already peeling would carry much weight.
But I'm not an "Olympian" so there's that.
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