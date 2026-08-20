Talking crossword.

... set loose on a wild, untamed continent
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roz Chast (@rozchast)
A post shared by Roz Chast (@rozchast)
Yup.
No efts? What a shame.
I was running through this list last year in a hotel room overlooking the river AARE.
I am sitting here doing the SundayTimes Crossword Puzzle....
Waters of Roz Chast.
this is what we do while Rome burns.
It's what we do while George Burns, Robert Burns, and Ken Burns.
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7 comments:
Yup.
No efts? What a shame.
I was running through this list last year in a hotel room overlooking the river AARE.
I am sitting here doing the SundayTimes Crossword Puzzle....
Waters of Roz Chast.
this is what we do while Rome burns.
It's what we do while George Burns, Robert Burns, and Ken Burns.
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.