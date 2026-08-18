It doesn't take much these days to be considered "formal."

Earlier this year, Esquire described the trend as the loafer’s “big generational shift,” describing how younger consumers “were bypassing sneakers in growing numbers.” And in January, The Times UK deemed 2026 “the year of the loafer.”...
The surging interest in formal footwear fashions has simultaneously been a boon for both high-end luxury retailers and heritage brands with classic shoe offerings, like Allen Edmonds, the Wisconsin-based retailer. Nick Wooster, the brand’s consulting creative director, said that they have “absolutely” seen a recent increase in interest in their handmade leather loafers and derbies among younger customers.
Even sneaker brands are trying to be more dressy. Brendan Dunne, the senior director of customer community and engagement at the footwear resale site StockX, said that while “we’re definitely seeing a shift” that has brought formal styles back to the office, it’s “a little more nuanced than just consumers giving up sneakers to go after loafers.” In fact, he said, “sneaker brands themselves are absorbing formal aesthetics,” releasing more formal versions of their own hallmark shoes.
I think it's great that people are wearing loafers, but it just seems funny to call that "formal." "Formal" used to mean tuxedos and evening gowns, not daytime business clothes. And traditionally, loafers were below the level of dressiness needed in a professional business setting.The OED defines "loafers" as "The proprietary name of a shoe for wearing on informal occasions." It quotes the 1972 "Last Whole Earth Catalogue": "The big thing for guys is jeans or slacks, button-down shirts or T-shirts and brown loafers without socks."
Doesn't that sound just about exactly like what's still the big thing for guys?
Of course, the word "loafer" also refers to a person "who spends his or her time in idleness." I'm quoting the OED there. I'll just select one historical quote, from 1840, from the famous memoir "Two Years Before the Mast": "The men appeared to be the laziest people upon the face of the earth; and indeed..there are no people to whom the newly invented Yankee word of 'loafer' is more applicable than to the Spanish Americans."
Hmm. I wonder what kind of shoes they wore. If you think they went barefoot, you're wrong. Actually, the author of "Two Years Before the Mast" describes the different shoes in detail. Have you read it? I haven't, but I've done enough research this morning to know that the sailors wore sturdy leather work shoes, and the Spanish Americans wore softer shoes, made of suppler leather.
Of course, the word "loafer" also refers to a person "who spends his or her time in idleness." I'm quoting the OED there. I'll just select one historical quote, from 1840, from the famous memoir "Two Years Before the Mast": "The men appeared to be the laziest people upon the face of the earth; and indeed..there are no people to whom the newly invented Yankee word of 'loafer' is more applicable than to the Spanish Americans."
Hmm. I wonder what kind of shoes they wore. If you think they went barefoot, you're wrong. Actually, the author of "Two Years Before the Mast" describes the different shoes in detail. Have you read it? I haven't, but I've done enough research this morning to know that the sailors wore sturdy leather work shoes, and the Spanish Americans wore softer shoes, made of suppler leather.
Why not wear something like that today? Try wearing something before it emerges as the big thing for guys. It's better to be sort of odd and unafraid of looking ridiculous.
33 comments:
Black Rockport pro-walkers can double as dress shoes any ol' day
Although, in retirement and in Florida, I'm mostly all about the casual, I absolutely embrace any movement toward less casual, especially but not limited to the workplace. Honestly, to a degree I think you can safely link some other loosening of standards to when the whole business casual trend started coming into play (remember Casual Fridays, from the '80s?).
Athouse's final point is excellent. That would be cool.
Sailors did not stop on a single specific date; rather, the practice of going barefoot faded gradually during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This transition happened as wooden sailing ships were replaced by steel-decked steamships, and as standardized, rubber-soled footwear became common.
Why Sailors Were Barefoot
Better grip: Wet leather shoes slipped easily on damp wooden decks and rigging ropes.
Tactile control: Bare feet and toes let sailors grip lines safely when climbing high masts.
Tough skin: Long-term exposure to weather built thick calluses that protected their feet.
When your blessed with size 14 6E width Alley Oop feet, fashion is the last thing on one's mind.
Typical youth-to-adult fashion cycle: 1. Dress like cartoon "grown ups." 2. Rebel in random ways. 3. Accept some adult styles in a crude fashion, 4. Minimize fashion distractions and conform.
A generation ago this meant young males wore suit jackets with jeans (not blazers or sport coats) and looked half dressed/very weird. They also adopted retro fedoras for a while. Young women started to wear visible bra straps with office dresses, and beach flip-flops instead of shoes. (Now, they have tattoos in visible locations -- so that'll soon be smeary and last for life.)
In some box (moving), I have a copy of that book, Althouse, originally owned by my paternal great-grandfather, who was a seaman (eventually became a captain). He would regale his son (my grandfather) and his grandsons with tales. And he would frequently talk about when he "ran off to sea" to become a cabin boy at around age 14, working barefoot for years. This would have been in the late 1880s or thereabouts.
But later, there was a transition to shoes. I don't have those, but my paternal grandmother, who liked amateur theatricals, kept a prodigious box of "dress-up" clothes that we kids could don for make-believe. Among the shoes were a very old pair that great-grandfather wore on ship. (She also had a couple of pairs of lace-ups, from her own mother and grandmother.)
I don't know what happened to those shoes, but I do have one of his hygiene kits, one of his writing kits, and a partial kit of tools used for mapping and charting. It's like living history! I'm not really sure whether the generations behind me will care, though.
Maybe I should consider finding some museum somewhere that might take them as a donation when I go. Or before.
In the late 60s, we were so painfully preppy in our Gant shirts and Weejuns, with our Gold Cup socks meticulously matched to the shirt color. This, in a working class neighborhood filled with strivers who took their own hard earned teen cash to the best men's stores so you could have that Rosenblum's or Wolf Brothers tag unseen under the back of your neck.
Now, we slop around in the most comfortable thing we can find, straight out of some Chinese sweatshop. They used to measure our sideburns and send you home if they got too long. Now, we all grow Hemingway beards and smile through the whiskers, just like our cats do.
If you see me in a tux now, I'm working, and those are Rockports on my feet. Yes, there's a weapon in my case, and it could go off any minute. (ohnoes!)
Two days ago, we were told that it's burdensome for a female congress member to have more fashion choices than the "uniform" look among men. Today we're told that non-uniform footwear among men is odd and ridiculous.
yah I see the leather boat shoes with the leather laces and white bottoms showing up on the youngsters. They haven't figured out how to tie an eastland knot yet. Give them time…
Wearing "quality" sneakers with a business suit is the contemporary version of the Raised Pinky,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWE-gP7hN0o
I watch the All-In and Moonshot podcasts, which feature quite a few spectacularly wealth tech venture capitalists. The standard uniform is khaki trousers, white shirt and sports coat… and sneakers. This is Elon Musk’s uniform. Even at his corp rollout speeches in front of a big audience.
I believe that Althouse's dad was quite the snappy dresser, and she has said that he looked like Sinatra. I imagine this was an early imprint in her life, in terms of fashion?
I wish we could bring back words like "snappy," "spiffy," "dapper" and "spiffy."
But I suppose we'd need to start dressing like that again... .
That last "spiffy" should have "natty."
My dad used to gig at least three times a week during my childhood years, and often that meant a tux or even tails. (Fun fact: I knew how to correctly iron a tux shirt by 3rd grade; also how to shoe-shine properly.) My mom would always say, "don't you look spiffy" as she kissed him on his way out.
What a wave of nostalgia this post has inspired!
I didn't spend New Year's Eve with my dad until I was in high school. He always had a gig.
Howard said...
Sailors did not stop on a single specific date; rather, the practice of going barefoot faded gradually during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This transition happened as wooden sailing ships were replaced by steel-decked steamships, and as standardized, rubber-soled footwear became common.
My feet don't grip the astroturf when I am doing sled pushes so I need shoes to do that. I wear minimalist shoes with all of the padding torn out. I am going to look for grip socks to replace these shoes.
Why Sailors Were Barefoot
Better grip: Wet leather shoes slipped easily on damp wooden decks and rigging ropes.
Tactile control: Bare feet and toes let sailors grip lines safely when climbing high masts.
Tough skin: Long-term exposure to weather built thick calluses that protected their feet.
It is better for your feet in general to be barefoot most of the time.
The tendons on the bottom of your foot are very important for determining athleticism. People should run barefoot every day.
I didn't realize until I was a teen that most dads didn't own a tux. (How stupid!) But for my dad it was a practical matter and an investment (a uniform). He wore the same on for decades. Luckily, he remained trim. He probably could still have fit in it when I got married in the mid-90s, but that seemed a little over the top, even though we had a Big Band with Girl Singer at the event.
Wearing sneakers with office clothes is the convention for urban commuters. This includes the need for walking, public transit, or light biking to work. Most have office shoes stuck under their desks or in a drawer. It's not fashion per se.
I'm a barefoot gal. I didn't where high heels much, either (I did do low-heeled, of course; you couldn't work corporately if you didn't dress right.) I worry about being told I have to start wearing shoes. But I don't have that the severe foot problems that my maternal grandma, my mom and others had later in life. Part of that is genetic, but it was also the heels (largely ill-fitting).
So I guess I'm more or less with Achilles on this one. But it's just a personal preference.
What a drag show. Formal fluid is fashion forward.
In the end they'll all be in Dockers with a blue long sleeve button down shirt and loafers. Some will even spring for the navy blue sport coat.
Here in south Florida, you need something that won't melt when hitting 130 degree pavement.
Featuring flip flop fungible formal forward fashion. No awkward commas. Abort.
“Try wearing something before it emerges as the big thing for guys.”
…I miss Bill Cunningham too…
Achilles:
For grip socks, you may wish to look at gripjoy.com, Apolla Performance, TRUsox, or American Hospital Supply. The Apolla socks are supposedly made in America; I don't know whether the others are.
"the old soup and fish" - 20th century orchestra talk for these kinds of formal duds.
Q From Lee-Ann Nelson: I am baffled by an expression from P G Wodehouse. Bertie puts on his soup and fish. Can you explain this?
A I can. The soup and fish is a man’s evening dress, dinner suit, or dress suit, though I should really instead refer to it as a tuxedo, since — despite Bertie Wooster’s mainly London milieu — the phrase seems to be natively American.
Until I went delving in old US newspapers, I thought that Wodehouse had invented it. Indeed, the OED gives him the credit for its first use, in Piccadilly Jim in 1918: “He took me to supper at some swell joint where they all had the soup-and-fish on but me. I felt like a dirty deuce in a clean deck.”
https://www.worldwidewords.org/qa-sou2.html
“In the late 60s, we were so painfully preppy in our Gant shirts and Weejuns, with our Gold Cup socks meticulously matched to the shirt color. This, in a working class neighborhood filled with strivers who took their own hard earned teen cash to the best men's stores so you could have that Rosenblum's or Wolf Brothers tag unseen under the back of your neck.”
In college, we had (real) preppies, and everyone else. You could mostly tell them apart from across the Quad. The preppies would be wearing polo shirts (often with collars up), kakis, and often boating shoes - even if their prep school was in CO. The rest if us guys mostly wore jeans (we were in CO, after all).
Next thing you know they'll be modeling Abercrombie and listening to yacht rock. Kids these days.
"Derbies"? I was not aware that John Derbyshire had started a shoe trend, although he does always look spiffy in photos.
Good to know Allen Edmonds is still in business.
Wearing loafers without socks is still crass.
Mezzrow:
I do love me some Wodehouse! You just brightened my morning.
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