"He does not appear to have suffered much stigma from living at home, and for several months even dated a woman he had met..."

From "Moving Back Home After College? All Your Friends Are Doing It. More young adults are living with their parents. The development suggests that they face a weak job market, but also that fewer face stigma in returning to the roost" (NYT gift link).
Parents are only sometimes embarrassing.
Your job in a café is only a way to "burn off anxious energy."
I don't know. Maybe this is the stuff of a worthy novel. Actually it feels like a TV sitcom. A really old-timey one. I'm picturing Balmat's mother as a June Cleaver type. And Balmat is Wally. Gee, Mom.
100 comments:
Definitely not MAGA.
This has already been done: Gloria and the Meathead living with Archie and Edith Bunker.
We need a new word. Being called an "adult" based on age is insufficient.
I think any stigma would not be insufficient motivation to become responsible for their own needs.
This week, Wally sits down with Ward and June to discuss Assisted Living options, and next week, Wally meets the home renovation contractor !
They also have a worthless degree and big dept for it.
Most US university is a baby-sitting leftist indoctrination camp.
Writing a novel is certainly a solid choice of career path. What could go wrong? I suggest a Philip Roth style novel with the central theme: “Where do you screw when you live in your parents’ house.”
I will admit that I moved back home with my parents after finishing my master's degree (MDiv). Had a really frustrating church experience and was burned out in the field I had trained for. They lived in the mtns and the forest called me. Living with them made a season of renewal and refocus possible. Wrote and published 2 books, met and started dating my now wife, found a re-envisioning of my calling, and get accepted to and a full fellowship to a PhD program.
So, it can be a lazy path, but I saw it more as a kind of Evangelical monastic season, it didn't pay well (I did some educational web design) but gave me the time and space to completely retune and pour my energy/focus into very, very productive directions. Before I moved there I shared a nice apartment in Pasadena and could have stayed there by picking up whatever job I could find as so many of my mid to late 20s peers were doing. But that would have wasted a lot more time and robbed me of an extremely valuable opportunity.
People should do what maximizes their potential and purpose, using the opportunities available to them. Sometimes the best thing for a long term career is stepping back, saving money, renewing focus, and getting a reboot.
I actually find "can I get anybody any snacks?" rather endearing. Very homey...as if one could anticipate them asking the same thing to the grandchildren these two might later produce.
Part of the problem is these kids want to skip past the hard part of starting small and working and saving slowly - as they gain experience . (look at Madmanni (D) - he has NO experience running anything. He's a failed rapper with rich parents)
Anyway - these kids have been taught that they are victims.
If the parents can raise their children correctly and steer clear of all the leftist traps, that is a solid foundation. But that would include avoiding public schools (for the most part) not an easy task.
Life is more expensive - but there are clever ways around it.
But it all starts with rejecting leftism.
“Where do you screw when you live in your parents’ house.”
The shed. The aroma of fermented grass and 2-cycle fuel is a known aphrodisiac.
If all your friends are back living with their parents, it's time for new friends.
Don't just use all of your college years going to class, drinking beers, and sleeping around. For christsake, show some hustle.
Pick some companies in your desired field and ask for career advice. Most large firms now do electronic employee newsletters. Ask if you could be put on the list. Join the Chamber of Commerce and learn how to mingle. Start a substack devoted to your field. Doesn't have to be insightful, but it will show employers you're thinking about the industry.
The bad news is a degree alone no longer opens doors. The good news is there's plenty of opportunity for those with initiative, drive, and tenacity.
Obamacare shifted being an 'adult' to age 25, so, I guess this tracks.
Moving in with your parents after college/university isn't really 'moving in' but a temporary situation while you finalize getting a place of your own.
btw- there is nothing wrong with moving back home. Like Paddy reports - If you make the best of it, it can help launch greater things. Parents should provide the guardrails and coaching - and rules. ie: you can stay here- but you must be productive.
No basement video games and endless TV.
I have friends who have allowed their grown daughters to move back home.
it is not going well. The daughters play on daddy - and pretty much act like spoiled teens.
Meh. It would make a better book, better stories, if he were living hand to mouth, travelling about, selling his body to get by, I'd bet... ala drugstore cowboy, my privates Idaho, etc...
Dont deny it, you'd watch!!! Lol
“More young adults are living….” More than when? Despite the wishes of the leftmediaswine at NYT this is not a result of Trump’s economy. It’s been going on for years. Their dishonest partisanship feeds the willful ignorance of their audience..
A weak job market equals no jobs in academia, government, charity, NGOs, etc. If you’re a welder however…
USAID got cut. Academia, government, charities, NGOs and the DNC hardest hit.
“ The shed. The aroma of fermented grass and 2-cycle fuel is a known aphrodisiac.”
Yes wild nature sex is what we are made for. I’ll even confess to a long ago experience 1500 feet underground in a uranium mine. I drilled and she blasted.
“Part of the problem is these kids want to skip past the hard part of starting small and working and saving slowly - as they gain experience”
Exactly this. I’ve always thought this was a basic rite of passage to responsible adulthood but, if you chose a more footloose path, you accepted any hardship accompanying that. And that’s OK. What I don’t recall is any 22 year-old of my acquaintance saying “meh, I’ll just lean on my parents”.
Ethnic Studies, History, Queer Studies, etc… who woulda thunk employment opportunities in these areas would be slim to none in numbers!
It sounds to me like a lot of sex in the car.
What a crappy sit-com that would be. Sex in the Car.
Everyone needs a good job to "burn off anxious energy.".
Think of all those movie sequels.
Meet the Parents
Meet a Different Set of Parents
Meet Still More Parents
Holy Shit I'm Still Meeting Parents
I've Had It Up To Here With All These Parents
and, the most controversial one
Double Dating With My Parents
It's a tough world these days, run up the debt (that will never go away) to get a "good" degree for a job that's never going to be there.
Maybe it's time to go to the local community collage or a local union to learn a trade that A.I. can't do? Or you could live at home if the folks are willing..
Multiple generations and extended families living in the same home, or on the same property used to be common. It is still common in some other countries and cultures. It is only in the last couple of generations that this style of family structure is considered weird.
As long as everyone is "pulling their weight", contributing to the household and not just freeloading on everyone else...it can work. Everyone agreeing on the rules and respecting each other. Multiple generations to look after the small children. Multiple adults working together inside the home and on the property. Multiple adults to have jobs and earn income for the combined family. Barring personality conflicts most of the time it can work.
Perhaps not forever, but certainly for a while.
Damn it, Tcrosse beat me to it- All in the Family.
"He does not appear to have suffered much stigma from living at home,
and
for several months even dated a woman he had met at a cafe where he worked part time to burn off anxious energy."
What is the writer's intent in joining these two otherwise unrelated pieces of information?
Why the "even?" Is it unusual or scandalous to date a person met at a cafe?
What are we to understand regarding suffering and stigma?
..He suffered stigma, but concealed the appearance of it?
..He did not suffer, because there was not "much" stigma?
Was the "stigma" imposed by other persons, or of the self-generated variety?
If there was no stigma and no appearance of suffering, why mention it?
Does the phrase "to burn off anxious energy" refer to:
..in traditional usage the most proximate possibility, the part time job?
..in contemporary writing something earlier in the sentence, dating the woman?
..in truly avant garde grammar the most distant possibility, living at home?
Probably best avoid this article.
Sex in a car is like sex in a bathtub, theoretically exciting but a practical challenge. Done once it's usually not repeated.
@Dust Bunny Queen, so much the norm for human history it's left its mark in some languages. In Chinese, 家 is the word for home or family, which combines the "roof" reticle (宀) and the "boar" reticle (豕), but the 2nd reticle is less literal and more symbolic. It contains 7 strokes which symbolizes something auspicious in ancient Chinese culture, "7 Generations Under One Roof".
Imagine trying to find a place to screw in that environment!
We need more people in the trades.
We also need to abolish DEI.
Absent from any leftist media reportage - the purposeful rejection of "White men" in the job market - by the white female left.
This is / was very real. I know an electrical contractor who used to work out at DIA. No more, because the powers that be only wanted non-white and ethnic females to give bids.
(btw- this electrical contractor - not a Republican)
DBQ - Indeed. If you have mature adults, it can work. I think it's the "getting along" part that becomes the problem.
Tommy Balmat. Tommy. Balmat. Like an SNL skit.
The article was fair, to my surprise. It even acknowledged that the current economy is robust, even if employment for recent college graduates is a little weak.
Agree with DBQ. Both kids lived with us after college for roughly two years. Our son’s best friend also lived with us for part of that time, as did our daughter’s best friend. All were pleasant to be around and had good reasons to be living with us.
The two friends wanted to pay rent, but we said we wouldn’t consider it. But I did tell them that IF they were to get married, and IF it was going to a wedding of size where there was enough room in the budget, I would welcome an invitation.
Both did marry, really nice weddings, we were invited.
I thought of Archie Bunker. and his daughter and son-in-law.
God I loved Ward, June, Wally, and Beaver.
They were the intact household I wish I had.
Cultures are different. An Asian neighbor still had older children living with her before the kids married.
Should have "adult" children pay rent if living at home, even if you put that money in a savings account for them later. Got to teach them how to function with recurring bills and managing their monthly income. Maybe even a bit for utilities.
But is this so surprising. Even for late Boomer men born after 1957, only 41% were able to find and maintain continuous high employment from ages 27-49, so starting in 1984. Anyone believe jobs are more stable? Or more. precarious? for younger men?
'...Sex in a car is like sex in a bathtub, theoretically exciting but a practical challenge. Done once it's usually not repeated. ...'
Your mileage may vary, Tiger. :)
"What a crappy sit-com that would be. Sex in the Car."
It might spice it up if the car was a sea-foam green '71 Impala convertible.
About 33% of adults 18-34 currently live with their parents. Compare this to the first half of the 20th century, when it ranged between about 30% and 48%. The peak was around 1940, when about 48% of 18-29s lived at home (later depression era). Post war, the mid-century low was at about 22% in 1960. In the 1970s, it was around 24-26%. In the 1980s, 27-28%. In the 1990s, it was 29-30%.In earlier aughts it was under 30%, but increased to 31-32% post-2008 (after the Great Recession). Now, it's about the same as it was in the pandemic.
It's mostly been one damn "these kids today!" after another for more than a century!
I really don't think this issue is as big a deal as it is made out to be everytime the subject has come up--literally, throughout my lifetime (born 1961).
I myself was out of the house at 18, right after H.S. graduation. But, still. I believe the point stands.
The main problem is having sex when you live in your parents' home. Just be honest about it.
My above comment would be best read--or better yet sung--in the voice of Paul Lynde. ; )
Or, you could choose Maureen Stapleton's, for the ladies or other among us. ; )
I'd assume the attraction is that it saves an enormous amount of money in rent, making your salary enough to have savings build up. The trick though is having a way to spend lots of time somewhere else when not sleeping. Say you like your job.
When I dropped out of college my sophomore year (too much partying and not enough studying), I moved back home. That lasted about 2 months. I won't say that my folks kicked me out, but they made it so uncomfortable for me that I finally got my shit together, decided to go back to college, worked my ass off studying and working multiple part-time jobs, graduated, then went on to law school, and then on to a financially secure, challenging, and rewarding legal career. I owe a lot of it to my parents for giving me what we now call "tough love."
My dad came from a large Irish Catholic family. They lived in a small house. The rule was that after high school, any child had to pay rent to live in the house. I thought that was cruel when I was a kid. I now see how smart that was. Kick out of the nest and fly!
I lived at home for a while after college. It was absolutely the worst time of my life despite being secure and stress free. It sucked because I knew I was not fulfilling my potential. I was not challenging myself, and therefore I was not truly alive living as a man, a free spirit making MY way, and living MY life. I was not seeing and experiencing the world as an individual. I was still living as a large child, undeniably a slacker, and it was slowly diminishing and emasculating me, as I got comfortable being less and less. I hated it.
So I left and moved across the country with no money and no plans. The idea was to make it impossible to get back. What I gained was that suddenly I had the real world at my fingertips for the first time. Best thing I ever did. I don't think I would even be alive by now if I lived at home another year or more. I certainly would have lived a much less exciting and interesting life. Don't do it to your kids. Kick their asses out. The ones who don't want to go need it the most. Sure, it can work out to all live at home, but we don't live off the land anymore requiring strong young hands at home. What we need is challenge and adventure. That's what we lost.
Hell, I'm ready to move out of the house again. I need a good kick in the ass. If I was married, I'd get my wife to divorce me and leave me penniless. Judging by how it worked out being broke the first time, I'd probably love it.
Query for Grok:
"Can you show me a chart of the average number of bedrooms in new homes built in the U.S. from 1920 to 2020?"
The answer is a rise from 2.3 to 3.3 (the 2.3 was for mid-century construction). So an extra bedroom is put to good use by a beloved family member, like Meathead, thus keeping the money saved All In The Family.
However, the most interesting thing about that exercise was watching Grok work as it displayed the various look-ups and calculations it was making. Fascinating.
Married my wife during my second year of law school, we moved in with her parents. They had a large house with a second kitchen, they had been renting part of it as an apartment. We took over the apartment, rent free, for six years and three children. After we built our home and moved out, her parents came to live with us. Worked out great.
"Moving Back Home After College?”
Hell, I lived at home before, during and after college. Didn’t have the money for anything else. Ever try to write a term paper while your mother is going through menopause?
“I’m a writer. I hope to publish a novel someday.”
I really like this. Is the effect better with a dinner jacket and a pipe? Or is that really outdated, grandma and he has the perfect look to pull it off?
Bagoh - Good for you that you knew what was best and despite the discomfort - you did it. That kind of courage should be encouraged these days.
Did you say you were even homeless when you landed in CA all those years ago? The best rags to riches stories are these.
You - I admire.
(Mamdamni - the rich kid and failed rapper - not so much)
Actually, once I got to thinking about it, I lived at home quite a bit after high school; to wit, every Summer, with a full-time job (four Summers in all). My brother and I both did this. And then another Summer stint a few years later while in grad school (across the country) because I got kinda stuck trying to manage the intense part of school with not working. As it was, I worked on my MA thesis while at home, and made dinner every night (which they really liked). I could do it for a couple of months, but then it started to really irritate me, and when I went back to Seattle (from WI), I made sure I had some form of employment from then on and took care of myself.
I know several people who've lived at home. . .all or part of their lives. Two sisters who've never moved out, another woman who has lived at the parents' house most of her life (with children and 'spouses'(plural)), and another young man who's never gotten a driver's license, only had one job for a couple of months, and does nothing at all.
Yes, Peachy, I arrived in L.A. in 81 with $40, and my 68 van died on arrival. Slept in it until they towed it away, and I got a friend to let me use his couch at night. Got a job right away for $5/hr running a Xerox, then added a couple more part-time until I made more friends and moved into an apartment with four other guys. My first date in L.A. I took a girl out for pizza (1 slice each and 1 beer). I picked her up via the city bus. Took two weeks to garner enough to take her out again. Lost her to a guy who could afford a second slice.
"I think it's the "getting along" part that becomes the problem @Peachy...correct. That..... and parents realizing that your adult
children are not ...your "children" anymore to be told what to do. They must be treated as separate adults. Adults who must contribute equally to the household.
Respect for everyone's privacy, property, household rules and boundaries. Just like any roommates.
I left home at 17 and never looked back, except for a couple of summers during college. After college was grad school, then work, all hundreds of miles from where I grew up. I don't think any of my three siblings ever more than briefly lived at home after high school. I was also determined not to rely on my parents for any money once I graduated from college, though they did help me a bit with a down payment on a house, and with some wedding expenses.
My impression is that in other countries, adult children living at home is more common, apparently contributing (or at least correlated with) low fertility rates in Europe and Japan.
Mr. Balmat? Sounds like Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again.
I lived at home for 3 years after high school. I went to college full time and had a full time job at Pacific Bell. Good pay. So my parents and I worked out a schedule of contributions to bills, food etc, and some modest rent.
Had some rules about inviting my friends over to the house and noise levels because my Father was working nights and needed to sleep during the day and my Mother worked days and needed quiet at night Was never monitored by my parents. They trusted that I was a responsible adult. (well.....maybe most of the time 😉). It worked well. I was able to save a nice amount of money so that in 3 years I could move out. Transfer college to San Francisco and work at the same telephone company job in SF. Rented an apartment and had a good roommate, who also worked at Ma Bell.
I never lived at home after College. Neither did my 3 siblings. U don't think you're really an adult until you live outside the childhood home.
If these young 20 and 30 somethings were smart they would be wise to take whatever they're saving living at home and put it in an ETF-heavy IRA and start compounding early. Sadly most of them won't, even the smart ones. Doordash is just too important!
What a bunch of pathetic pussies... They can't grow up and, you know, get a freaking job and live on their own.
Actually it feels like a TV sitcom. A really old-timey one. I'm picturing Balmat's mother as a June Cleaver type. And Balmat is Wally. Gee, Mom.
'Leave it to Beaver' isn't old, it's paleolithic. An old sitcom would be something like 'The Facts of Life' or 'Diff'rent Strokes'.
If you want to publish a novel, run for office (as a Dem) then write your fictional life story and bank the advance. Easy peasy.
One of my uncles never moved out. He also wasn't there a lot while I was growing up. A merchant mariner with a lot of time at sea. After retiring he took care of my grandmother until she passed, then moved in with my mother...
My youngest is at home now- after college then 4 years active duty. His former fiancé became an ex when she announce she didn't want children. So he's saving a few thousand a month and using dating apps to hopefully find someone. I keep telling him just ask out random sales clerks based on looks and smiles. IMHO- dating apps are the absolute worst way to look for a partner. I found my wife by asking her- "Would you like to dance?"
Why you're living at home is more important than just living at home. All my 5 children have spent some time living at home after being out on their own. No problem.
I'm surprised he even got a job at all. Where I live the migrants get all those gigs. This is today's economy not the 1950's after all.
I asked my BFF Gemini what happened to Mike and Gloria. I first learned that Gloria worked fulltime in a department store while Mike got his bachelor and masters sociology degrees living under the Bunker's roof.
"After leaving All in the Family, Mike ("Meathead") and Gloria moved to California, where their marriage fell apart. Mike left Gloria and their son Joey for a younger woman to live on a hippie commune. Gloria subsequently divorced him, moved back East, and raised Joey while working as a veterinary assistant."
In the seventies, jobs were kind of scarce, but I did work in a sub shop to, you know, burn off my extra energy, it was definitely not about paying rent or buying groceries or keeping air in the tires of my ten speed. of course , you know, my mom and dad would do that, if in a million years I would dream to ask them.
Josephblau
How many years have you waited to tell that juke?
RideSpaceMountain said...
Sex in a car is like sex in a bathtub, theoretically exciting but a practical challenge. Done once it's usually not repeated.
Depends on the car
Alph Remeo Spider- Back problems
Buick Electra 225-Roll over baby, I'll order pizza.
What a name. Elementary school must have been awful for him.
Peachy+2 at 12:05. That explains why DIA is such a disaster! The terminal has been "under construction" for years and never looks any better.
On the post topic, my Sister asked me if one of her sons could live with me (another state, 500 miles away) while he looked for a job. He sat around, watched TV and cooked some meals for about 2 months.. I told him to find a job and move out or go back home. He found a job the next week and a roommate soon after. Sometimes you just have to kick some butt.
Moved out at 14. Never looked back.
joke
It was not the fear of some kind of “stigma,” btw, I supported myself out of love and respect for my parents. They had done enough for me, plus I preferred the freedom of living out of my parents home.
Mike left Gloria and their son Joey for a younger woman to live on a hippie commune.
Don't forget Gloria cheated first, with the infamous Bud Kreiger.
Because of circumstances, my college plans changed at the last minute and I ended up living at home throughout my education, and marrying immediately thereafter. (We got an apartment.) That youthful experiment lasted two years, during which time I went back to school for a second bachelor's.
Apparently after my divorce, I moved back home (I don't remember one day of living at home again!) while waiting for a woman friend to wrap things up at HER folks' house, and then we were roommates for about a year and a half, until she got married and I moved in with my now-husband. (Poor guy, he'd just gotten his own place a few months before after living with about 50 other guys - and suddenly his girlfriend wants him to share a room again.)
Our three kids all went away to college, and, aside from some "bridge" periods of a month or less, didn't move back home. We were sweating it a bit with our youngest, but he secured employment one month before the lease on his college apartment ran out. Whew!
We always assure them that we love being with them - albeit preferably while they have independent means, no matter how many meals and vacations we pay for.
And old people go back to live with their kids or close enough so they watch their dying geriatric carcasses .I know quite a few of them no relationships , live in a world of delusion and will depart with no one around. Kids become parents and parents in the end rely on their kids. Just part of the circle. LET US EAT AND DRINK, FOR TOMORROW WE DIE (many alone) and so it goes.
kcl
Oh there's more. The solar panels the were installed on the ground in that lower area to the south of the airport - right around the era of Obama... 2008/ish? -According to the electrical contractor who worked all over the airport and knew it like the back of his hand - those panels were not connected to anything.
All for show. The media? no questions. 100% silent.
Those panels have since been moved/re-located - but I would assume they are still not connected to the electrical grid out there.
DIA is a shit show. In and out. The traffic patterns that stay in constant state of never-finished - are actually dangerous.
But D's run the state - and so too does the hack D media. So shit show it will stay.
All these different ways in which children and their parents lived with each other in the parents' home or out of that home. It just shows you what is wrong with socialism's one-size-fits-all "help." There isn't just one way to help or just one way to understand what a child and a parent are doing.
My elderly uncle was a swinger in the early 60’s but lived at home. My grandmother worried he would marry too young. Now in his late 80’s still lives in the same, childhood house feeding his feral cats alone.
Rustygrommet said...
“Josephblau
How many years have you waited to tell that juke?”
Well it was not a joke to me. It was about 1978 in a place called Grants. New Mexico, at Kerr McGee Section 36 mine. Which does not exist anymore. It just seemed like the right thing to do after lunch. We turned off our cap lamps because she was afraid of getting caught in my stope when she should have been on her little battery locomotive delivering timbers from the shaft. Poor girl probably got some high grade ore stuck up somewhere too.
For a couple of years my ex-fiance and I had lots of back-seat sex in my 1969 VW Beetle. She's of pretty average size, but I'm a big guy (bendy and limber in those days).
Where there's a will . . .
"Now in his late 80’s still lives in the same, childhood house feeding his feral cats alone."
Is that a euphemism for "swinger kids"?
I am being challenged by reCAPTCHA but my comments show up or are removed (as the case may be) if I wait a few moments without clicking.
Makes me a bit wary of making a long comment though.
With the possible exception of a few months as an infant, my youngest brother (six days short of a six year gap) has never lived anywhere but in the house our parents bought new in 1959 or 1960,
It's a nice-enough 3BR/2BA, but had only two small bedrooms for four boys. I got a bedroom to myself when older bro joined the army at 17 (in preference to being on probation for two years and good on him).
Our father got only a few years in the house before dying of cancer, and surely saw the house as temporary while he rose in his profession but that was not to be.
(t,b,c,)
When older bro separated from the army about 1969 I was still in high school, and he slept on the couch in the den for about a year while he went to college. That lasted about a year when he fell back among his juvenile delinquent pals and began a pattern of vanishing for months or years only to reappear at random times, broke and strung out, and crash on a sofa.
That was his pattern until he met a neighbor woman who was desperate enough to marry such a loser.
(t.b.c.)
After I got out of the Navy I stayed with my parents for a while, waiting for my car to arrive from overseas. In my early 20s, I was anxious to GTFO, and as soon as my car arrived at Bayonne, I did.
But you want to know about me, of course.
A friend and I rented a small duplex the summer after high school but it was a premature venture and we both ended up back at home for a time. I was back to sharing a bedroom for about 18 months but finally got a small apartment with a different friend. and never had to crash at mom's again.
My two younger brothers never left, but they both worked and would have paid rent if ma had asked, but she never did. They paid a lot of the expenses, took care of the house and yard and did a lot of the cooking and cleaning, and most importantly they monitored her diabetes. We all agreed that if she were left to herself she would never have made it to 91.
As far as stigma, some of the neighbors thought they were
taking advantage of her, but those people were idiots and knew nothing of the realities.
A few years after my older brother married the moronic neighbor woman, he approached my mother with a plan.
Seeing as how the two youngest had never paid rent, he and the missus thought it only fair that my mother should pay him some money, say $1k a month . . . they laughed heartily and threw him out.
In the event, he died a few years later and my mother had to pay for his funeral, To be fair she was reimbursed after his widow got an insurance settlement . . . which didn't last long and she ended up wheedling $27k out of ma over three years, when my brothers put a stop to it.
With more young adults living at home, there will be more material for PornHub plots:
I Accidentally Walk In on My Girlfriend's Mom In The Shower;
Stuck in the Clothes Dryer! - I Asked My Boyfriend's Dad to Help Me;
I Was Fixing the Sink When My Daughter's Boyfriend Saw My Plumber's Crack;
My Boyfriend's Mom Gets in My Bed 'Accidentally';
Young Stud Cucks Girlfriend's Mom While Both Dads Watch;
etc. CC, JSM
“Where do you screw when you live in your parents’ house.”
In the good old days there was Paradise by the Dashboard Light. Then bucket seats ruined everything.
LOL, Mosby, now you've got second career options.
When Mom offers to get snacks for you and your date, that is code for: "Maybe it's time to move out, Sweetie."
George Costanza: "I'm unemployed and I live with my parents."
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