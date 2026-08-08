Duck Beach sunrise.

When we use this vantage point, it unsettles the ducks from the place I've named after them, Duck Beach. They insist on swimming off every time, all of them. I try to explain that we're only here for the sun, but they have no free choice. They must swim off into the sunrise. But the sun is, day by day, moving to the right, southward, and before long Duck Beach will not work as a sunrise vantage point and we can end our futile effort not to set off the ducks.
***
Write about whatever you want in the comments.
57 comments:
“If the lake was whisky
And I was a duck,
I’d swim to the bottom
And drink my way up.
But the lake is not whisky
And I’m not a duck,
So pass me the bottle
And shut the fuck up”
Cunk Investigates Ancient Explicit Graffiti (BBC, <2min, with a special guest). Still laughing.
Iran issues new demands, says Strait of Hormuz won't reopen until US 'corrects' behavior ~ FOX News
The US must "rectify its behavior"
You have to laugh really. They are now just rubbing Trump's nose in it.
Trump needs to stick what he does best -- messing up reflecting pools.
@KalshiPolitics
JUST IN: Francesca Hong has a 94% chance to win the Wisconsin Democratic Governor primary
https://x.com/KalshiPolitics/status/2086125352942698950
so, WHEN this happens, What Happens in/to Wisconsin after?
" What Happens in/to Wisconsin after?"
Thanksgiving gets cancelled?
WI gets it good and hard- and we aint talkin Cluvers walleye…
There are many XY male basketball players ready to make a huge payday playing in the WNBA. This is the lunacy that comes with progressive trans ideology that wants us to pretend that sex is a concept overridden by gender expression. And even if the WNBA commissioner decides only biological women can play in the league; the lunacy won’t end. Why would an XX woman refrain from trans male hormone treatment to up their game? Doping will be the norm in the WNBA. How far behind is the National Women’s Soccer League?
Blue heron are also sensitive like that.
Honey, I forgot to Duck.
Sunrise - At Madison.
I don't see a way to create a balance of interests where Trump walks away with something that normal humans would regard as a win.
This is the biggest strategic defeat since Barbarossa.There are no words to describe how humiliating this is for the Trump administration. None of the deluded nonsense that Trump spouts about victory will prevent the history books from describing this utter and total failure.
At least they swim off.
A heron will see me walk toward him
Will fly off down the path
He will see me come closer
Will fly off down the path
Rinse and repeat.
At last he will understand and fly sideways.
And forget the the next day.
He is a Republican.
cunk- OMG I forgot about her.
so, WHEN this happens, What Happens in/to Wisconsin after?
Who cares. The real question? Is is good for the Jews.
Chi Brown explores reaction formation: replacing an initial impulse with its opposite.
Though aimed at Black audiences, this video is broadly informative.
https://youtu.be/g5XX9Q6t8v0?is=ItWAYlWuzWi9yKTS
Oops. Forgot to add: Highly recommended. (I always increase the speed on these.)
Trans only requires simulation. Sexual orientation. #NoJudgment #NoLabels "="
How dare those Iranian terrorists close the straits after we launched a sneak attack on their country, killed 4000 civilians, and 169 school girls. Oh, assasinated most of their leadership.
Damn those war-mongering Mooslims! When will they do what we and Israel want and stop retaliating?
Some say this will raise oil to $100 a barrel, and crash the world economy but I say, 'murica stands with Israel - no matter what the cost.
As Ted Cruz said, I love Israel and stand by her. Because Jesus loves Genocide and Bibi - that's in the Good Book.
The combination of chi com covid and shitty Government run Canadian health care.
I cant believe that Eva Marie and Peachy seem to be posting at the same time. Wow, how can two such completely different people always seem to be posting at the same place and at the same time.
Its a miracle!
We don't hate these men enough
RC Cola- I am not Eva.
but it might be... the joooooos screwing with your brain blood
Should Donald Trump be blamed for the failures of the Donald Trump Administration? It’s complicated.
And what has Biden done to try to fix it?
Maybe peachy is that "Jewish Friend" Eva Marie is always talking about. Even uber-goys have Jewish friends.
Right?
RC Cola - I am not Jewish.
Wouldn’t it be mire probable we were the same person if we posted on different days?
that’s more probable
This is really great
Why not Hong declare Special Different Day of Thanksgiving just for Wisconsin???😺😺😺😺😺
If you brought the ducks bread or corn kernels, they wouldn't run away.
Would it be wrong to say that Meade's pictures and videos express looking for something and Ann's pictures and videos express looking at something?
Man, I feel like a woman:
https://x.com/dumbfxckfinder/status/2086183950150664496?s=46
gilbar quotes a poll saying "JUST IN: Francesca Hong has a 94% chance to win the Wisconsin Democratic Governor primary" and s/he and everyone else here act like that's her chance of winning the election?! It's the primary! Jeez, read the comment.
My favorite downfall is that of Nicola Sturgeon the ex PM of Scotland. The PMs husband was stealing money and the PM herself was fighting for men rapists to be allowed to go to the women’s prison. The Scots yeomen have always been smart but Scotland’s elites have been duplicitous bastards since MacBeth.
Narr, I've never heard of Cunk! Thank you so much.
Philomena Cunk vs Prof. Brian Cox
https://nypost.com/2026/08/04/sports/tour-de-france-hit-with-bra-controversy-with-teams-calling-for-rider-inspections/
Philomena Cunk vs Prof. Jim Al Khalili
Why a duck? Why a no chicken?
In grammar school, they taught us the basic story-types: man vs. nature, man vs. man etc. One of them was Duck vs. Professor.
At the time, I thought I would never use that stuff in real life. I was so, so, wrong.
Insurrection Barbie
@DefiyantlyFree
·
25m
Republicans are not the answer to your problem. But democrats are the source of every single one. We live in a world where we must constantly choose the lesser of two evils. That’s why we choose capitalism and vote Republican. Not because either of those are perfect. Because the alternative is insane and destructive.
https://x.com/DefiyantlyFree/status/2086106038197981218?s=20
August 9, 1945, Nagasaki Day. Also my father’s 25th birthday, which he spent preparing for the invasion of Japan. A toast in remembrance of St. Harry Truman, who had the fortitude to bring the whole thing to an end.
She is just so smart!!! How do you not want to vote for this??/s
Libs of TikTok
@libsoftiktok
·
6h
Kamala complains that the SAVE America act would require people to…
*checks notes*
Show proof of who they are!
I can’t believe this is real
https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/2086282073157873931?s=20
Pro America Politics
@proamericapol
In 1998, Serena and Venus Williams said they could beat any man ranked outside the top 200 in the men's division.
So, little known and 203rd ranked men's player Karsten Braasch took them up on the challenge.
Braasch after a night of drinking and smoking with zero practice, destroyed Serena 6-1 and Venus 6-2 in straight sets.
The Williams sisters are the greatest female athletes of all time. And they barely made Braasch break a sweat.
It wasn't because Braasch was very good. He wasn't.
But, as a male, he possesses biological advantages even the best female athletes can't compete against.
That's the very reason we established women's sports to begin with.
To even the playing field.
That shouldn't be controversial. And you shouldn't need a biology degree to understand it.
https://x.com/proamericapol/status/2083412949931286863?s=20
I see Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was clotheslined (read: cheap shot) in yesterday’s WNBA game. If her teammate was Enos Kanter Freedom that come to a stop. He’s 6’11” 250lbs.
IEE: "I don't see a way to create a balance of interests where Trump walks away with something that normal humans would regard as a win."
Hmmm. Iran's entire Navy and Air Force are obliterated. Their nuclear facilities are either destroyed or are covered under pulverized mountains. Multiple levels of their leadership are dead. And nothing can move into or out of their country unless our military let's them.
Besides which, he's a billionaire, he's married to a super-model, and he's the twice-elected (actually, thrice) President of the most powerful country on Earth.
Between you (babbling nightly in your pajamas) and him, I'd say it's pretty clear to any normal who the loser is.
Abdul Rahman Mohammed al-Sayed hates Mackinac Island in Michigan as he said on a recent video. Kid Rock responds by saying people in Michigan label it God’s country. That would ‘splain AES’s viewpoint.
Dr Weevil said...
"..It's the primary! Jeez, read the comment.."
yep, which is WHY is wrote: "so, WHEN this(winning the primary) happens, What Happens in/to Wisconsin after?"
does Wisconsin:
a) elect (through vote 'counts') an insane socialist?
b) elect a republican?
t
rc cola is starting to think that The Joozes are Everywhere
well, that's not quite right, is it rc?
rc cola thinks that The Joozes are EVERYONE
if you disagree with rc.. you are one of The Jooze
if there is a problem in rc's life.. the problem is caused be The Jooze
heck, rc PROBABLY Thinks that gilbar is one of The Jooze
“ Should Donald Trump be blamed for the failures of the Donald Trump Administration? It’s complicated.”
“And what has Biden done to try to fix it?”
He’s dying of Stage 4 prostate cancer, but his dementia appears to be so advanced that he doesn’t realize it. Maybe a blessing in disguise.
NO ID To vote - the corrupt left say it with a straight face.
Such assholes.
+1 planetgeo
Margaret Brennan vs CDC Acting Direction Bhattacharya from this morning is worth seeing. Brennan, and the entire MSM as far as I can tell, seem to believe they bear no responsibility for schools being shut down far too long, against the interests of our children and for the benefit of adults.
Poor Margaret. She's trying to keep the dogs still eating the dog food from jumping ship and the only way to do that is to interrupt the director before he can complete a sentence.
@planetgeo: That’s quite a résumé for a non sequitur.
Yes, Iran has suffered enormous military damage. That isn’t the same thing as achieving the political objective. Trump has repeatedly declared Iran’s capabilities “destroyed” or effectively defeated, yet months later the U.S. is still fighting, still trying to secure Hormuz, and still negotiating with Tehran.
And “he’s a billionaire, married to a supermodel, and president” is not an argument about competence. It’s celebrity worship. The relevant question isn’t who has the bigger résumé—it’s whether the policy produced the promised result at an acceptable cost.
If your definition of winning is “we dropped a lot of bombs,” congratulations: you’ve lowered the bar for victory to the floor.
IEE - you are a loser. So why don't you go fuck yourself and leave us alone.
I’m sure there a mental health services that can address your problems. Take that first step.
If your definition of winning is “we dropped a lot of bombs,” congratulations: you’ve lowered the bar for victory to the floor.
Obama had him beat many years ago.
Tgat Cunk and Cox but--
"Do you know what it's like to be sucked through a hole?"
Pause, blink.
"Yes."
Priceless!
Bit, not but.
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.