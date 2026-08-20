... set loose on a wild, untamed continent
Is that a new temporary pier? I remember they had a rickety metal one out there a few years ago that collapsed, and a couple of people nearly drowned.Looks like the dog on the right is deciding whether it would be easier to make the swim or go around.
2 coyotes?
Pierly beloved.
Looks like the coyotes are tied to anchors.
What are they looking for? Does Acme deliver products in Madison by boat?
Please trot over to our neighborhood. The rabbit infestation has become intolerable.
I didn’t notice they were coyotes. I never saw any when I lived in Madison. Maybe the place is reverting to nature now.
We had coyotes and fox in our near west side neighborhood, and the rabbit population was in check. But it's been awhile since we've seen either, and the rabbit population has exploded.
wow - are they tethered to those posts?
Those are anchors. I bet they're fake coyotes; to keep the ducks and geese off. Our mechanical owl doesn't work at the task, but our fake snake seems to be somewhat effective.
The pellet gun, OTOH… Haven't had to use it in several days.
Healthy coyote populations here, too.They have a den nearby and they howl and scream at all hours of the night. I found an intact dead bunny last night. Placed it in a plastic trash bag - a white one. It was getting dark, I didn't feel like dealing with it so I placed the bag away from the house. This morning the whole bag was missing.WTF? It was a rotting stinky bunny. Not fresh. I was going to attempt a burial.
Coyote, the Man’s after you.Coyote, if he catches you you're throughCoyote, they say that life ain’t fairCoyote, off the cliff and grabbin’ air
A distance divides us...In the movie "Best in Show", the neurotic couple with the Weimaraner had met by noticing each other at Starbucks - two separate Starbucks across the street from each other.
Fake coyotes? Now that makes sense. I need to get one to protect my pond.
It's a college campus. Those coyotes have a half-life of two days.
Yellow dog Democrats. They’re indigenous to Madison.
$74.99.
Ordered.
"Encourage Althouse by doing your Amazon shopping...... going in through the Althouse Amazon link."
...another classic from my pal JC (not that one): Interest Rate Surge?
I would venture the coyotes are not real. In Wisconsin such a thing would pass as cruel and unusual.
They use these in Idaho a few places and they fool the geese about as long as they fooled you guys. Supposedly if you also use the coyote juice with them you might see some effectiveness...
What's up, Dock?
ai answers...Grok: A stuffed coyote (the taxidermied kind you see mounted on a wall in a hunting lodge or Western-themed bar) would probably say something like:“I already crossed the border the hard way and got permanently settled. You humans keep arguing about papers and walls while I’m just hanging here, silent, stuffed, and beyond deportation. Border’s been porous for coyotes longer than any of you have been writing laws about it.”Google: A stuffed coyote cannot speak, but if imagined as a thoughtful observer, it might point out the difference between human borders and animal survival.... Link to a three prong observation (i rather keep the our comment section thin and agile ;-)
They should make a coyote version that uses an air blower, like those tubelike advertising figures with the flapping arms, only with more muted motion. Maybe it could flap its head up and down, like it's howling, and its tail could whip around...
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
26 comments:
Is that a new temporary pier? I remember they had a rickety metal one out there a few years ago that collapsed, and a couple of people nearly drowned.
Looks like the dog on the right is deciding whether it would be easier to make the swim or go around.
2 coyotes?
Pierly beloved.
Looks like the coyotes are tied to anchors.
What are they looking for? Does Acme deliver products in Madison by boat?
Please trot over to our neighborhood. The rabbit infestation has become intolerable.
I didn’t notice they were coyotes. I never saw any when I lived in Madison. Maybe the place is reverting to nature now.
We had coyotes and fox in our near west side neighborhood, and the rabbit population was in check. But it's been awhile since we've seen either, and the rabbit population has exploded.
wow - are they tethered to those posts?
Those are anchors. I bet they're fake coyotes; to keep the ducks and geese off. Our mechanical owl doesn't work at the task, but our fake snake seems to be somewhat effective.
The pellet gun, OTOH…
Haven't had to use it in several days.
Healthy coyote populations here, too.
They have a den nearby and they howl and scream at all hours of the night. I found an intact dead bunny last night. Placed it in a plastic trash bag - a white one. It was getting dark, I didn't feel like dealing with it so I placed the bag away from the house. This morning the whole bag was missing.
WTF? It was a rotting stinky bunny. Not fresh.
I was going to attempt a burial.
Coyote, the Man’s after you.
Coyote, if he catches you you're through
Coyote, they say that life ain’t fair
Coyote, off the cliff and grabbin’ air
A distance divides us...
In the movie "Best in Show", the neurotic couple with the Weimaraner had met by noticing each other at Starbucks - two separate Starbucks across the street from each other.
Fake coyotes? Now that makes sense. I need to get one to protect my pond.
It's a college campus. Those coyotes have a half-life of two days.
Yellow dog Democrats. They’re indigenous to Madison.
$74.99.
Ordered.
"Encourage Althouse by doing your Amazon shopping...
... going in through the Althouse Amazon link."
...another classic from my pal JC (not that one): Interest Rate Surge?
I would venture the coyotes are not real. In Wisconsin such a thing would pass as cruel and unusual.
They use these in Idaho a few places and they fool the geese about as long as they fooled you guys. Supposedly if you also use the coyote juice with them you might see some effectiveness...
What's up, Dock?
ai answers...
Grok: A stuffed coyote (the taxidermied kind you see mounted on a wall in a hunting lodge or Western-themed bar) would probably say something like:“I already crossed the border the hard way and got permanently settled. You humans keep arguing about papers and walls while I’m just hanging here, silent, stuffed, and beyond deportation. Border’s been porous for coyotes longer than any of you have been writing laws about it.”
Google: A stuffed coyote cannot speak, but if imagined as a thoughtful observer, it might point out the difference between human borders and animal survival.... Link to a three prong observation (i rather keep the our comment section thin and agile ;-)
They should make a coyote version that uses an air blower, like those tubelike advertising figures with the flapping arms, only with more muted motion. Maybe it could flap its head up and down, like it's howling, and its tail could whip around...
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.