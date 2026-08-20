"She won’t be here long"/"Next: H&M- the divorce"/"This is going to end in tears"/"My thoughts exactly. She does not want to be here. Lawyers will be circling...."

... set loose on a wild, untamed continent
"Prince Harry and Meghan moving back to UK this month/Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enrolled Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in a British school and are preparing to leave California."In the good old days King Chuckles would have them locked in the Tower of London.I thought Harry had been denobilitied or something. Wouldn’t that make his children commoners as well?
Luigi has more fans.
If Arday had conned his way to Duchess...
Ha, Ha. They have squeezed all the grifter juice out of the California lemon, now they are going to fuck off back to England.
Mom and dad married with children: Prince Archie and Princess Liibet. Cute. Keep going.
A burden lifted from our shoulders and heaped on those of the downtrodden British. Fuck 'em.
What is going on with White Progressive leftwing females?
oops - wrong thread.
A self-deportation that we can all get behind?
America is in mourning today....
"What is going on with White Progressive leftwing females?"The internet lowered the veil they erected that hid what they always were.
“Well, don’t let the Calunicornia state mandated child-safe screen door hit you on the bottom on your way out!”
Another wealthy couple fleeing Commiefornia. Gavin von Slick can’t buy a break.
**Smilin' Jack said...I thought Harry had been denobilitied or something. Wouldn’t that make his children commoners as well?**I think it depends on timing--if they rejected their titles before or after the kids were born.
The larger question is how long the Meghan will decide to stay with the no-longer royalty ginger? When she decides he is no longer a path to wealth and fame, how quickly will she dump him and go looking for a sugar daddy?
Harry and his children were born into nobility, so their titles will always remain. Also, the peerage titles of Duke/Duchess of Sussex will remain unless revoked by Parliament. On the other hand, Harry is now not referred to as His Highness.
Titles being “Prince/Princess”
...congrats to all of us who had August 2026 in Kalshi...
Kate and Meghan unlikely to sit down for tea anytime soon. Likewise Will and Harry having a beer together. Harry is on the hook for millions of quid in legal fees, so Dad is likely to have to cough up.
...and i think there was an out of touch royals notion that if they left the UK they would be anointed constitutional monarchs of California and therefore USA..Truly surprised the great unwashed didn't comply...
...that and California's impending wealth tax...
Smiling Jack, you're thinking of the former Prince Andrew who was stripped of the titles he hadn't resigned by King Charles over his involvement with Epstein.Harry is still styled the Duke of Sussex and Prince but agreed to stop using 'His Royal Highness' after he stopped performing duties as requested by the Royal family.
The break up that divorce lawyers lust after and obsessively fantasize about is the Bezos/Sanchez one. The H & M one will probably go according to the pre-nup. It probably won't be that lucrative.........I hope Travis and Tayloy keep it together for a few years. Their break up would traumatize millions of her fans and cripple the wedding industry for a generation........Bill and Hillary still together. .
Arashi said...The larger question is how long the Meghan will decide to stay with the no-longer royalty ginger? When she decides he is no longer a path to wealth and fame, how quickly will she dump him and go looking for a sugar daddy?She's a little long in the tooth for a sugar daddy.
They don't produce enough to live like California royals.Prince Harry: Plan B: We can always go back to my father's.
teh Duchess of Suckass… amirite
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
26 comments:
"Prince Harry and Meghan moving back to UK this month/Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enrolled Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in a British school and are preparing to leave California."
In the good old days King Chuckles would have them locked in the Tower of London.
I thought Harry had been denobilitied or something. Wouldn’t that make his children commoners as well?
Luigi has more fans.
If Arday had conned his way to Duchess...
Ha, Ha. They have squeezed all the grifter juice out of the California lemon, now they are going to fuck off back to England.
Mom and dad married with children: Prince Archie and Princess Liibet. Cute. Keep going.
A burden lifted from our shoulders and heaped on those of the downtrodden British. Fuck 'em.
What is going on with White Progressive leftwing females?
oops - wrong thread.
A self-deportation that we can all get behind?
America is in mourning today....
"What is going on with White Progressive leftwing females?"
The internet lowered the veil they erected that hid what they always were.
“Well, don’t let the Calunicornia state mandated child-safe screen door hit you on the bottom on your way out!”
Another wealthy couple fleeing Commiefornia. Gavin von Slick can’t buy a break.
**Smilin' Jack said...I thought Harry had been denobilitied or something. Wouldn’t that make his children commoners as well?**
I think it depends on timing--if they rejected their titles before or after the kids were born.
The larger question is how long the Meghan will decide to stay with the no-longer royalty ginger? When she decides he is no longer a path to wealth and fame, how quickly will she dump him and go looking for a sugar daddy?
Harry and his children were born into nobility, so their titles will always remain. Also, the peerage titles of Duke/Duchess of Sussex will remain unless revoked by Parliament. On the other hand, Harry is now not referred to as His Highness.
Titles being “Prince/Princess”
...congrats to all of us who had August 2026 in Kalshi...
Kate and Meghan unlikely to sit down for tea anytime soon. Likewise Will and Harry having a beer together. Harry is on the hook for millions of quid in legal fees, so Dad is likely to have to cough up.
...and i think there was an out of touch royals notion that if they left the UK they would be anointed constitutional monarchs of California and therefore USA..Truly surprised the great unwashed didn't comply...
...that and California's impending wealth tax...
Smiling Jack, you're thinking of the former Prince Andrew who was stripped of the titles he hadn't resigned by King Charles over his involvement with Epstein.
Harry is still styled the Duke of Sussex and Prince but agreed to stop using 'His Royal Highness' after he stopped performing duties as requested by the Royal family.
The break up that divorce lawyers lust after and obsessively fantasize about is the Bezos/Sanchez one. The H & M one will probably go according to the pre-nup. It probably won't be that lucrative.........I hope Travis and Tayloy keep it together for a few years. Their break up would traumatize millions of her fans and cripple the wedding industry for a generation........Bill and Hillary still together. .
Arashi said...
The larger question is how long the Meghan will decide to stay with the no-longer royalty ginger? When she decides he is no longer a path to wealth and fame, how quickly will she dump him and go looking for a sugar daddy?
She's a little long in the tooth for a sugar daddy.
They don't produce enough to live like California royals.
Prince Harry: Plan B: We can always go back to my father's.
teh Duchess of Suckass… amirite
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.