"Judge Urbanski... ruled a year ago that Stonewall Jackson High School students participating in extracurricular activities had their First Amendment rights violated..."

From "Judge Rules Two Virginia Schools Must Change Confederate Names/The school board’s decision to rename the schools after Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Turner Ashby 'cannot be divorced from racial discrimination,' the judge wrote in his ruling" (NYT gift link).
In 2020, in the midst of the George Floyd protests, Stonewall Jackson High School was renamed Mountain View and Ashby-Lee Elementary was renamed Honey Run. In 2024, a new school board restored the old names.
"The school board’s decision to rename the schools after Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Turner Ashby 'cannot be divorced from racial discrimination,' Judge Michael F. Urbanski wrote in his ruling. Those Confederate generals 'fought to preserve a political system that enslaved Blacks, and their legacy was used as a tool to fight school desegregation,' added the judge...."
120 comments:
Now are all high schools that are named after Thomas Jefferson have to be renamed?
Urbanski is an Obama judge.
(Stupid)^2.
Once we get the fucking label "Judge". No, its no a "Judge" its Federal District Court Judge Ubanski.
And suprise surprise, Urbanski is a leftwing Democrat appointed by Obama. And has been involved in various cases striking down school prayers as "Unconstitutional".
Since Judges can do anything and force us all to do anything, why not force a school to change its name? I mean they run the country.
Again, this needs to be changed or the Left will rule the country no matter how we vote. But will dumbass 'muricans understand that? Of course not. Look for the country to go further and further leftward, while the Fox News dummies rage about "Mooslims".
I think its insane that unelected Federal are running around ruling on what schools can and cannot. Seems to be something state and local governments can take care of. And its certainly not in the constitution. Nor did Congress ever pass a law giving Courts this power.
But what is the point of complaining? 'muricans love being ruled by judges.
School vouchers could solve this problem. If the children chose to go to whatever school, then they kept their first amendment rights. Further, the Judge’s myopic ruling wouldn’t mean everyone’s first amendment’s rights are violated in such a situation if the students perhaps went to Barack Obama or Harvey Milk elementary.
A liberal judge using personal opinion (and ignorance of history) rather than law. I'm shocked.
Dave B - yep. Was it in the story? My beef with stories on judges actions is they almost never mention who appointed the judge.
Not weighing in on the decision - but at least the George Floyd-era names weren't, say, "George Floyd" and, say, "Michael Brown." They could've been.
Great Lex Fridman interview with Gary Gallagher, a University of Virginia historian, who specializes in the Civil War. Quite interesting, particularly in its discussion of the role slavery played in causing and sustaining the war.
https://youtu.be/XyXBwO5jYpw?is=WlriH18v4Y_DTsBb
If the decision is based on a first amendment violation because it is compelling speech, it logically should apply regardless of what the school's name is - the racism angle shouldn't matter.
In high school I felt unwelcome, devalued, and ultimately inferior but that's mostly because I was.
Rename the middle school Hiram Ulysses Grant.
Under this reasoning, Washington & Lee should change its name next week.
George Floyd University. Nickname: The Felons.
The way you avoid this litigation is by adopting school choice, allowing parents to send their kids wherever they want to go.
It's mildly interesting to me that the judge decided to rely on free speech ("this is forced speech") rather than arguing the school authorities are racists ("you are discriminating against a class of human beings").
Just add another name to the list of people that need to be shipped to China.
Ship all the people that brought the suit and the lawyers that supported it to China too. Or Uganda if you prefer.
Based on this ruling is some judge going to ban the naming of schools after John F.Kennedy based on “me too” reasons.
The proper remedy here is for the voters of the county to elect a new school board.
It would be kind of absurd to say it violates the free speech clause to force a kid to read and do a book report on Huck Finn.
We make kids do things they don't want to do all the time. Not everything is a federal lawsuit.
I am totally fine with this. Now do Yale.
Since this was a first amendment violation because student athletes were forced to wear uniforms having Lee's name on it, couldn't the school simply remove his name from the uniform and continue using the Lee name for the school?
Honey Run?
So VA bastion of Democrats and slave Holders hankering for golden olden times
"Based on this ruling is some judge going to ban the naming of schools after John F. Kennedy based on “me too” reasons."
Exactly. If the problem is effectively compelled speech, the subject of that compelled speech is not the issue. What if I don't want John Harvard's name on my shirt because I am an atheist and don't want to promote a Minister/Puritan? What if I am a racist who doesn't think I should be compelled to have MLK Jr. on my jersey? What if I don't want to be compelled to promote the "Buckeyes" simply because I think it is a stupid name?
Anybody who capitalizes the word Black in a judicial opinion, while the entire rest of humanity remains lower case, is an embarrassment to the judiciary and to humanity.
The judge is obviously making up a new constitutional doctrine that won't hold up for five minutes: Any name or word that a judge decides is too closely associated with racial discrimination must be banned from public institutions. So, in effect, the judge, in Taliban-like fashion, has claimed jurisdiction to banish references to people and things that are (supposedly) emotionally triggering to some people. In the name of the First Amendment!
Shelby Foote:
It was close to 4 o'clock by now, and all that protocol required had been performed. After nearly three hours in the McLean parlor — half of one spent waiting and the rest in what could scarcely be called negotiation, since his adversary had freely given all he asked and more than he had hoped for: including immunity, down the years, from prosecution on any charge whatever in connection with the war — Lee was free to go. He rose, shook hands with Grant again, bowed to the others, and passed from the room, followed by Marshall. Out on the porch, several blue-clad officers came to attention and saluted as he emerged. He put on his hat to return their salute, then crossed to the head of the steps leading down to the yard. There he drew on his gauntlets, distractedly striking the fist of one hand three times into the palm of the other as he looked out across the valley to where the men of his army were waiting to learn that they had been surrendered. "Orderly! Orderly!" he called hoarsely, not seeing Tucker close by with Traveller, whose bit had been slipped to let him graze. "Here, General, here," Tucker replied, and Lee came down the steps to stand by the horse's head while he was being bridled. A cavalry major, watching from the porch, noted that "as the orderly was buckling the throat latch, the general reached up and drew the forelock out from under the brow band, parted and smoothed it, and then gently patted the gray charger's forehead in an absent-minded way, as one who loves horses, but whose thoughts are far away, might unwittingly do." Mounted, Lee waited for Marshall and Tucker, then started at a walk across the yard. Grant had come out of the house and down the steps by then, also on his way to the gate where his own horse was tethered. Stopping, he removed his hat in salute, as did the staff men with him. Lee raised his own hat briefly in return, and passed out through the gate and up the road. Presently, northward beyond the dwindled, tree-lined Appomattox, listeners on the porch heard cheers, and then a poignant silence.
via Derb
And insisting I am White and she is Yellow and that fellow over there is Brown might be equal treatment. But that just makes the race obsessiveness even more obvious.
I repeat: your use of language to elevate people with black skin is obnoxious and foul. It shouts out your bias to everyone. And I don't give a fuck what the AP style guide says, it's a partisan, political, and racist decision.
Honey run - how groomer.
John Knox didn't like Catholics or, for that matter, women very much. Do women and Catholics have a case for renaming Knoxville. Should the gold of America be stored in a place named after a bigot?.......Martin Luther, the OG Martin Luther, was an anti-Semite. Even some of the anit-Semites of his era felt he was carrying things too far. Perhaps it's time to rename some of those Lutheran churches with a more anodyne names. Fortunately Matin Luther King is more often know by his inititals--MLK-- than by his full name, but the fact remains that MLK was named after a notorious bigot and that name should be remaindered.
It seems like everything these damn people do is about vilifying Whites. It's like a mania.
Anyways, two questions. First, the liberals argue that "racism" is "prejudice + power." Obviously, Black Americans (even the type who sucker punch old Asian women and stab little White boys) can never be "racist." Does this mean that South African Whites also can never be racist as well?
Second, I wonder if Indians' ultra liberal dirt bags behave in the same way? They obsess over castes and have the whole Hindu vs Muslim thing. How does virtue signalling play out over there?
rh wins the thread
I don't like Malcolm X. But I get why some people might want to name a school after him. There is a Malcolm X Shabazz high school in Madison, Wisconsin.
I can imagine some white kid being unhappy about having to attend Malcolm X. What I can't imagine, is any judge anywhere banging his gavel and saying that it's unconstitutional.
But if any race hucksters want to sue? This case has opened the door to that litigation.
While kids can't read we are arguing over school names. As we are seening this in Madison, too much time is spent on issues that have nothing to do with educating the students. If a school is on Main Street, call it the Main Street School and be done with it.
The Howard Zinn theory of history: white Americans should be judged exclusively by the things that they got wrong. Anything worthwhile is footnote stuff........Many of the founders of America were slaveholders. They founded a country that people from Haiti want to come to. Most of the founders of Haiti had the experience of being enslaved. They founded a country where most inhabitants want to leave......Being oppressed doesn't make you a better person--rather the opposite in my experience. Being an oppressor sometimes gives you a more balanced, sanguine appraisal of human affairs. That sucks, and that's life.
Why didn't Howard Zinn address the Arab-Muslim grip over Africa that lasted for a thousand years and was infinitely more savage than Europe's colonialism. Is this historical amnesia or something else?
The judge is now moving on to an injunction against using The WHITE House as the name for the President’s residence.
Well, they won't rename the schools after Cesar Chavez.
Capitalization Wars Come To Our Courts
I think the people of Russia reached a consensus opinion on Lenin and Stalin and there were no tears when their statues came down. I don't know if such a consensus exists regarding figures like Columbus or Robert E. Lee. There are other figures who are so far in the past that their misdeeds have lost their sting........There's a statue of Cromwell outside of Parliament. Cromwell put finis to the Divine Right of Kings in Britain. He also killed 30% of the population of Ireland and doomed that island to hundreds of years of famine and futility. Win some, lose some.
Erasing History is very leftwing.
"Equity" - the new word for - "I'm a victim and I to take what I want"
When I was in school, a tiny minority of people capitalized Black when they were talking about black people. I would immediately stop reading whatever they had to say. It would set off racist alarm bells in my brain and I just wouldn't read any further. Not interested in your racist theories. Waste of time, waste of mental energy.
Flash forward 20 years, and some idiot at the AP style guide decides that the best way to stop riots in the streets is to adopt racist grammar.
What's astounding to me, is how the entire journalist class immediately shifted, overnight. These are people who pride themselves on being free-thinkers, critical people, and independent-minded! It's like the Ministry of Propaganda has spoken, and all the guppies are now spouting out their new words to describe the world.
The weapon the left use to slander anyone who doesn't obey Leftwing Diktats - "You're A RACIST!" or "you're a "_____O__phobe" -
Tired. Still, the collective left continue to use that lame weapon, constantly.
"Honey Run" for an elementary school is really telling.
Considering the ACLU(D) are all in for sexual grooming of our children.
"Judge Urbanski already ruled a year ago that Stonewall Jackson High School students participating in extracurricular activities had their First Amendment rights violated when they were forced to serve as “mobile billboards” by carrying the “Generals” name on their uniforms."
How is "Generals" racist?
I live in VA, and a local high school was named "Lee-Davis." They changed it sometime in the past six years. There was much bruhaha. I'm a Yankee transplant, so I only care a little.
I don't see how this violates anyone's civil rights. The irritated students are free to attend a private school of their choice.
The AP is an embarrassing fucking rag.
We can't capitalize White because the Klan capitalizes white. It makes us look bad if we follow the Klan's grammar rules. Yes, yes it does. You dumb fucks.
Judgment a la Diversity (e.g. racism).
Albinophobia? Integrate the Rainbow!
Baby Lives Matter (BLM) #HateLovesAbortion
We were never at war with Eurasia.
Historical documents, newspapers, and memories are actively altered by the Ministry of Truth so no physical proof of the past alliance remains.
Orwell got it right.
AP is Soviet.
When I went to school in Alexandria, Lee's hometown, the elementary school named for him was one of the almost all black ones. My school was James K. Polk, who I recently learned is my 2nd cousin, 4x removed, and we had one black student in the top 3 grades. Stonewall Jackson was mostly black, too. City school enrollment dropped in half in the decade, and Lee & Jackson were both torn down in the 80s.
Honey Run Elementary may be more problematic than Jackson or Lee.
If this ruling was made last year, why is it in today's Times?
When Tom Jackson came to VMI as a professor, the cadets called him a Yankee because he had been away in the Regular US Army for so long. During his assignment there, he taught Sunday school to blacks in Lexington, including teaching them to read and write, contrary to Virginia law.
A complicated man. Would have better served woke purposes to keep his name and turn him into some kind of diversity ally avant la lettre.
But of course that supposes the woke actually want to teach. Silly me. CC, JSM
Honey run is a stream or creek in Shenandoah county VA. It’s a term of local geography. It does not mean chasing children for perverted purposes.
In NYC schools are named PS 36 and such to avoid the task of naming as an honor. That is one way to avoid controversy. This is a tough issue. If communists took over I would not want my kid to go to the Lenin Elementary School. But I like all historical statues of local heros and expect people to judge them as they will. Removing names from history is very wrong, don’t hide things.
"Honey run is a stream or creek in Shenandoah county VA. It’s a term of local geography. It does not mean chasing children for perverted purposes"
Most people would not know that. Even so - I'd be embarrassed in this day and age, to name an Elementary school "Honey run".
Considering all the sexualized and gender confusing grooming that is the back bone of the modern corrupt left.
Fort Knox and Knoxville honor American hero Henry Knox, not the Scots bible-thumper.
I went to Overton High School, named for a Memphis mayor, but for some reason we were called Rebels. We even had a little cartoon Confederate symbol. There were no black students there until after I left, and it evolved into the performing arts magnet school and Rebels was replaced with Wolverines.
As for the substance of the case, the CSA names were intended by the boards to send a message: F**k You, Ni**ers!
That's the political and cultural truth; I leave you lawyers and wannabes to argue the legalities.
There's nothing wrong with Honey Run.
Gallagher is a far more reliable guide to the ACWABAWS than Foote, btw,
In a lucid, pre-Obama moment, Morgan Freeman said the best way to eliminate racism was “to stop talking about it.” I suppose this federal case and others like it make an important statement, but I can’t help but wonder if the black students in these schools and others in the relevant cities are reading and doing math at grade level. If not, I wonder if the Democrats and their consorts on the federal bench who focus on the “feelings” of these youngsters to keep racism alive are concerned about their dismal futures precipitated by substandard schools in Democrat-ruled cities.
Sod off . They are racist 24/7. They have managed
To make me change the channel whether they speak, talk or do anything. I know what will be coming out of their mouth as they whine for reparations.
I’ve just read the Austin chronicle article talking about
An imminent takeover of the school system because the schools are FAILING. They highlight recent Houston and Fort Worth takeovers. Interviewing the people replaced. They holler that there is no community involvement so ORGANIZE NOW. Democrat run Schools all over need to be taken over. They are nothing more than communist hotbeds.
Shut the worthless fucking indoctrination centers down. Destroy the structures and replace them with deep pits in the Earth. Rename them "The County Dump".
"Judge Rules Two Virginia Schools Must Change Confederate Names“
The First Amendment says the government must not regulate speech, which means the government must regulate speech.
"As for the substance of the case, the CSA names were intended by the boards to send a message: F**k You, Ni**ers!"
Who are talking about? The Va schools boards who just lost? And what is your proof?
You can't have it both ways. You can't name things, like schools, after human beings and then complain when that human being turns out to have been flawed, or just on the wrong side of history. Most human beings, especially those who rose to power, have flaws. George Washington had slaves, Roosevelt put American citizens in Internment camps camps, Truman dropped atomic bombs on cities, ect, ect.
And if it's a violation of a student's freedom of speech to make them wear the name of the person that the school is named after, doesn't that make it illegal in all situations? What if a student feels that they shouldn't be forced to wear the names Lincoln or King?
"racism" is "prejudice + power."
Yeah, this is the Marxist argument. "I can be racist as shit because I'm in the victim class."
If I was in fourth grade, I think I would go with calling them impotent for making this argument. "Why are you assuming that black people are impotent? That's racist as shit. Racist, stupid, and wrong. Black people are not impotent!" And if I was debating a black guy, I'd ask him, "Are you impotent?"
It's a really stupid argument. Even if you want to argue, in the abstract, that a billion white people on the planet are more powerful than a billion black people on the planet -- which is a farcical, fantasy level of discussion -- it doesn't follow that black people have zero power.
BTW, what is the purpose of fighting over "Confederate names". The boomers want a 'diverse society" with millions of 3rd world immigrants pouring into the country every year. In 10 years, we'll have 400 million or 450 million Americans and the vast majority wont speak English at home or care about anything in US history before 2001.
That's our future and that's what 'muricans want. Confederates? That's the past.
You people's spittle flecking hysteria is very entertaining.
The judge is doubtlessly a brain-dead Prog, given to sloppy, biased, legal reasoning and all the usual goose-stepping. However, I agree with the outcome here. And it’s silly to pretend that a school named after Stonewall Jackson is somehow equivalent to a school named after Henry Morgenthau of some other favorite son. Jackson’s memory carries a very specific meaning and if I was black kid forced to go there, you can bet I’d find it highly questionable.
"As for the substance of the case, the CSA names were intended by the boards to send a message: F**k You, Ni**ers!"
I suspect that is close to the truth, although I do not necessarily think the racial epithet was intended--more like, "F-You Libs for cancelling our heritage!" The new names are suitably anodyne* that they are not really objectionable; however it is abundantly clear that the circumstances under which the old names were changed was explicitly intended to send a message: "F**k You, Crackas!"
So here we are.
*I gotta say that it would never occur to me in a million years that "Honey Run" would somehow be associated with pedophilia rather than the local creek. And no, I don't really want to know what it refers to, other than "Honey, run the hell away from that weirdo!"
Oh look, the legal profession is jealous of Academia's Arday.
Maybe we should make Jewish kids in Manhattan go to Hitler High, Mengele Middle and Goering Grammar
Goering was head of the Tierschutzverein, the humane society.
I wonder if this same judge would rule similarly were a student to complain about having to wear the name Martin Luther King? I think we can pretty much be sure he wouldn't.
I agree. We need to stop putting those who lose wars names on schools.
“Maybe we should make Jewish kids in Manhattan go to Hitler High, Mengele Middle and Goering Grammar”
Alliteration isn’t wit, Howard. In either sense.
But Howard’s comment illustrates how the struggle for reasonable, common-sense, comity is constantly sabotaged by the ignorant and hysterical and their legion of absurdist strawmen.
So now "Generals" is an offensive term? Or is it only acceptable when it's a team getting trounced nightly by the all-black Harlem Globetrotters?
Narr said...
"As for the substance of the case, the CSA names were intended by the boards to send a message: F**k You, Ni**ers!"
I don't believe that, and I think you don't really believe that, either. Lee and Jackson are venerated around here as icons of the South. It doesn't have much to do with with racism.
"There was clear desire and reason to capitalize Black. Most notably, people who are Black have strong historical and cultural commonalities, even if they are from different parts of the world and even if they now live in different parts of the world."
Journalists saying this shit. Over a billion black people in the world. And yet, now they are a single, common group, united by history and culture.
Seriously, what the fuck is the matter with you. Have you studied the wars in Africa? I assign the AP to watch the movie, Hotel Rwanda. How's that "commonality" working out for you? You're not doing journalism or fact-finding, AP, you are doing childish racist stereotyping.
"There is, at this time, less support for capitalizing white. White people generally do not share the same history and culture"
We're diverse! Good to know. Next time somebody is arguing that we need more diversity. We'll cite the damn AP style guide.
It's a clusterfuck of liberal stupidity.
CBS News said it would capitalize white, although not when referring to white supremacists, white nationalists or white privilege.
What a nightmare for the copy-editors at CBS news.
The White protestors said the white supremacists had white privilege, and the Black protestors agreed, although the White people in the white nationalist organization disagreed.
"I'm not a white supremacist," one Black man said.
"I'm not a Black supremacist," one white man said.
Another White man said he was a Black supremacist, at least until white supremacy disappeared. Justice White asked if there were any Black white supremacists. And Justice Black, a White man, said no, unless he was an Oreo.
CBS regrets of the error of referring to the "White" people in the white nationalist organization. Within the white nationalist organizations, the whites are white. Outside the white nationalist organization, the Whites are White.
Glad we could clear that up.
The school could pull a Comey and rename it St0newall Jacksen.
Or, just name it "Stonewall", in honor of the gays, and hide the real reason.
Hitler High? Wasn't that the long-running Canadian youth series back in the 80s?
Almost everyone in 19th century America was a "white supremacist." Whether or not schools should be named after Lee or Jackson, understand that Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln may be next.
I don't have a quarrel with removing the Confederate statues in Richmond, but melting them down was petty, vindictive, and barbarous. Be better, prog America.
They aren't giving up the racism stick are they?
Saint Croix, capitalizing the "B" in Black and not the "W" in White is making a socio-political statement that I'm not comfortable with.
Liberals claim that they capitalize Black because African Americans share something essential with each other and with sub-Sahara Africa. That is absolutely fine and correct. However, liberals further insist that the "W" in White Americans should not be capitalized because White people don't have a common experience or history or whatever in the United States. This is a rather astonishing double standard. It is also inaccurate and racist. It is a form of erasure that is pretty loathsome and I, don't think, a decent person would want to associate with. Capitalize both or neither...
"Bob Boyd said...
Honey Run?"
W.A.P.
Why aren't there any Benedict Arnold Highs?
*The proper remedy here is for the voters of the county to elect a new school board.*
Maybe you should read the content. They did. The judge overruled the new school board.
Damn, i wish I could bottle and sell the stupidity on this thead. I'd make a fortune. All together now: Nazi Bad. Confederate Traitor. USSR not too bad. Israel Genocide good.
The moral compass of the Mark Levin fanboy.
They wouldn't be authentic black people if they didn't complain. Wallowing in self-pity.
Capitalize both or neither...
I don't think racial division and racial politics is helpful to anybody. It literally tells you nothing about a human being, other than what they look like. Race is only (somewhat) useful to cops chasing a criminal suspect, a quick visual identification.
Any other use is prejudice, bias, ignorance, and stupidity. You don't know people until you meet them. Race is a vile and stupid political construct. Putting us all into racial ghettos doesn't help anybody. It's idiots on the internet who are doing this. Specifically, media idiots. It's not people on the street who are doing this. I run into zero racism in my day-to-day. It's an ideological creation and an internet obsession. It's a mechanism for voter drives by vile people.
Liberals claim that they capitalize Black because African Americans share something essential with each other and with sub-Sahara Africa. That is absolutely fine and correct.
I don't object to capitalizing African-American. Africa is a continent. We've always capitalized continents. Black is a skin color. We've never capitalized colors, until very recently. Specifically, six years ago, during the Covid lockdowns, when some fuckheads at the AP and the NYT dictated this new ideology, and the entire journalist class fell into line.
To me the "style guide" is a scandal in journalism. They're reporting nothing -- they're creating narratives, and a racist narrative at that.
2019: The NYT introduces the 1619 project, an attempt to racialize U.S. history.
2020: The NYT (and the AP) introduce new rhetoric for reporters: black people are now Black people
This isn't journalism. This is propaganda, pure and simple. They're not reporting on stuff that happens. They are creating narratives to indoctrinate the youth.
Skin color is a low information attribute. Capitalizing and classifying people with Diversity dictates (i.e. bloc ideologies) is the very model of prejudice. Throw another baby on the barbie, it's over. #HateLovesAbortion
Dumb fucking Polack judge.
But I agree we shouldn’t name schools after losers. Change the names of the school to Trump.
Yeah, Polack. LOL.
Basically, after the Civil war and 600,000 men had been killed, the North and South struck a unspoken bargin. The South would accept they had been defeated and be good Americans and the North would accept that the Southerners were good guys who had fought for what they thought was right.
And since a lot of Southern boys had been drafted or went and fought because their elders had told them to, the South didn't celebrate loud-mouth, clowns like Jeff davis, but Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
Everyone decided to ignore the fact that the politicians had fucked up, and were a bunch of corrupt clowns, and instead decided to focus on the noble Generals and fighting men who were brave and did what they thought was right.
Of course now, the population of the South has changed. And especially that of VA. How many Virginians can trace their lineage back to Fort Sumpter. 40 percent? And how many of those are typical 'muricans who dont remember or care what happened 40 years ago, let alone 160.
Im sure that by 2040, Virginia will elect a Muslim Zulu Governor and the ruling class will tell the native born blacks that nobody cares about time in slavery or that weird America of 20th century. That was then. This is now.
That everyone's read Howard Zinn, a Jewish communist, who hated America 1.O. and think he's great, just shows you that the erasure of the Confederates and after that Lincoln and the founding fathers is inevitable.
Anybody who tries to use the N-word in 2026, even to attack "The enemy" is a moron.
Achilles,
> Or Uganda if you prefer
Oh hell no - - what did Uganda ever do to us, to deserve that?
Sorter version:
We'll wait until everyone is dead that actually had an ax to grind, then we'll render an ahistorical decision that makes us feel good.
Just Like a Lawyer
Nobody hears any truth
In the pool floats teh Baby Ruth
Ev’rybody knows
That judge’s bullschiff flows
But somehow lately the pace it only grows
They’re swine, and we throw the pearls
They lie, just like a lawyer, yes they do
They distract, just like a lawyer, yes they do
On the take, just like a lawyer
Don’t look so great, like a worn-out shoe
I'm sure Urbanski will approve of "Donald Trump High"
"And if it's a violation of a student's freedom of speech to make them wear the name of the person that the school is named after, doesn't that make it illegal in all situations? What if a student feels that they shouldn't be forced to wear the names Lincoln or King?"
In my mind, that is the crux of the matter. If displaying the school name on a uniform is compelled speech, then... displaying the school name on a uniform is compelled speech. I assume that this judge would rule in my favor against my kid's elementary school mascot (the Cardinals) because it "compels support of the catholic church" (which the school attempts to hide by pretending it is referring to the species of bird). Or the local high school, Lake Braddock, which honors a lake named after a British General who fought in the French and Indian wars. Unacceptable.
Blacks assist - they are never the driving force behind anything. But lets play pretend.
The whole naming thing started with the Spanish American War. The southern youth still admired these confederates and the army wanted to make sure that they were going to volunteer for the US army. They may not have wanted to put on the blue suit so they had bases named for confederate generals and this carried into statues and post offices and such. It worked and in W1 they did the same, ft. Bragg ft. Lee. Before w2 Roosevelt had a grand reunion at Gettysburg for the blue and grey survivors and filmed the vets shaking hands to show that southern men should join the us army. It worked and the South was integrated into the army. It was a national defense program.
Now it is a carryover from that.
In the Spanish American war they even made ex CSA Gen Wheeler a USA Gen in Cuba, not because they had a lack of generals, but to show that Southern men were ok for the Army. So much for the traitors can’t be government officers rule!
People today don’t remember how much the southern vets hated the US. They had songs like:
O I'm a good old rebel,
Now that's just what I am.
For this "fair land of freedom"
I do not care a damn.
I'm glad I fought against it,
I only wish we'd won,
And I don't want no pardon
For anything I done.
I hates the Constitution,
This great republic too,
I hates the Freedmans' Buro,
In uniforms of blue.
I hates the nasty eagle,
With all his braggs and fuss,
The lyin' thievin' Yankees,
I hates 'em wuss and wuss.
I hates the Yankees nation
And everything they do,
I hates the Declaration,
Of Independence, too.
I hates the glorious Union-
'Tis dripping with our blood-
I hates their striped banner,
I fought it all I could
I rode with Robert E. Lee,
For four year near about,
Got wounded in three places
And starved at Point Lookout
I caught the rheumatism
A' campin' in the snow,
But I killed a chance o' Yankees
I'd like to kill some mo'.
Three hundred thousand Yankees
Is stiff in Southern dust,
We got three hundred thousand
Before they conquered us.
They died of Southern fever
And Southern steel and shot,
I wish they was three million
Instead of what we got.
I can't take up my musket
And fight 'em now no more,
But I ain't going to love 'em,
Now that is sarten sure,
And I don't want no pardon
For what I was and am.
I won't be reconstructed,
And I don't care a damn.
History cannot be changed.including the history that brought about the actual naming of the schools.
Judges should limit rulings to legalality and decline all these stupid decisions against names.
Obama appointed judge. QED
I guess I'm old-fashioned, but I don't see why Republicans--of all people--should be defending the good name of Secessionist Democrats.
DSA? Democratic Secessionists of America.
The issue isn't the defense of the vile anachronism that was the South. The issue is the insistence that only certain judicially approved names can be applied to public entities.
:Vile Anachronism" would be a a good name for a band.
Eisenhower's heroes included Robert E. Lee. If he was good enough for Ike, he was good enough for me. Of course, the "democrats are the real racists" plays well on Fox, and with Mark Levin. And with nobody else. Liberals/leftists and Democrats just laugh when the Republicans use it.
Its like Sean Hannity - Republicans think he's "wicked smart". Everyone else thinks he's a dullard.
Democrats - We need to get rid of white boys - especially those racist confederates - names on schools.
Republicans - Yeah, those Confederates were Democrats. So count me in! Gotcha.
Democrats - Huh? Okey Dude, glad you agree. Down with the Dead white men. LOL.
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