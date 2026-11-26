"Under-45s typically have sex twice a month; in 1990 the average was four times. And one in three under-25s have never had sex at all.... I’ve heard that it’s all down to the prevalence of porn; and that it’s all because of the vexed relationship between young men and young women, who are too anxious about consent and miles apart in their gender politics. A guy on LBC just said that it was because the stigma had been lifted on asexuality, and young people were simply expressing their desire not to have sex by not having it. Others cite a Covid hangover, a generation that didn’t learn how to socialise and so finds it more comfortable to conduct their intimacy from behind a screen.... Even if respondents were called on to explain their sexual behaviour – and the survey tends not to ask questions that amount to 'why are you weird?' – a lack of sexual encounters is not a thing you could readily explain. Did you not go out enough, or get drunk enough, or drop your inhibitions enough, or did others fail to disinhibit around you?"
Writes Zoe Williams, in "I am staunchly pro-choice – but abortion statistics in the latest sexual attitudes survey shocked even me" (The Guardian).
November 26, 2026
"What we can say for certain, though, is that everyone is having less sex...."
Posted by Ann Althouse at 8:59 AM
Tags: sex, these kids today, weird
8 comments:
It’s feminism. And porn.
Feminism has made initiating sex into a potential criminal or job ending mistake. Porn has made sex look nasty and mean as hell. I’m not so much against porn, as I am against how nasty and mean it always is. I’m getting the ugly, drab clothing ads on my social media feeds of the type Althouse discussed a few days ago. The clothing screams: “Don’t even think about it!”
Women are learning that casual harem girl sex following primal instincts doesn't lead to fulfilling lives in a more advanced civilization?
If your life span is 30 years and you are living in caves following the biggest strongest male and pumping out 4 or 5 kids is the optimal procreative strategy.
But in a modern society you live for 40ish years after the ability to procreate effectively. This requires a more long term approach to commitment and relationships. Pair-Bonding and loyalty is a much more effective procreative strategy for achieving long term happiness.
Pro-choice feminism has a huge negative correlation with modern happiness.
Woman have had since forever to face the daunting prospect that the man they're kissing in quiet quarters might decide to rape them Men just now have to face the daunting prospect that the woman they got lucky with might tomorrow decide he raped her and file a charge that ruins his life.......That's a form of equality, but it's a repressive form of equality. A lot of people might decide to stay home and watch porn instead......Every generation has its own sexual mores and morality. It's just a matter of time before we discover the one that brings enduring happiness to everyone.
The average lowered by us geezers. We used to do it weekly and now we do it weakly.
I’ll be here until Sunday, playing with grandkids Try the roast turkey.
The USAID file dump reveals something about the gender/feminism crusade that is kinda hard to grasp:
The gender/feminism crap might have been mostly or entirely Astroturf generated by U.S. Intel.
People have other things to do. Freud would have come up with wholly different theories if he were still now.
"...there strategic, funded disinformation coming from Christian fundamentalists,"
Right. uh huh.
the UK (White lesbian in-charge-of U, Deluxe) - is rabidly anti Christian. Good luck with that.
"What we can say for certain, though, is that everyone is having less sex...."
Really, 'for certain'? I want to know more about their methodology now.
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