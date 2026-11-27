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November 27, 2026
"What differentiates us, as more brands come along, is that we’re one of the only plain water brands that’s getting young people, ages 5 to 16, excited to drink water."
Says Mike Cessario, founder and chief executive of Liquid Death, quoted in "Luxury Water Is Luring Drinkers Who Have Lost Their Thirst for Alcohol/Several newcomers are pushing into the high-end water space, which has long been occupied by brands like Fiji, Evian and Voss" (NYT).Just serve your kids water. Don't have soda and juice available. Water is the beverage. What will "get them excited" about drinking water is the good old fashioned sensation known as thirst.If they need the concept of Death to get excited enough to self-hydrate, pour it in a glass like this:
21 comments:
I see a lot of brands that incorporate the message of death and skulls.
Clothing, coffee.. now water.
I think it goes hand in hand with cultural decline.
I grew up with tap water. And survived. Paying for water seems absurd. But maybe they're right and i'm wrong.
I agree completely about serving water. Use juice and soda as a treat.
Evian + Five Finger Death Punch?
NO!
the niece and nephew never really took to soft drinks or juice, they drank lots of water. They’re making up for it as adults that are kind of boozebags…
I see a lot of brands that incorporate the message of death and skulls.
Clothing, coffee.. now water.
I think it goes hand in hand with cultural decline.
Before you make a fuss about this, go to any old church in Europe if you want to get your fill of death and skulls.
Smart Water is what works in hot hundred-mile bike rides. Just water doesn't replace what you've sweated out and doesn't revive you much.
Childhood memory: playing outside all day with another kid and coming home very thirsty in the evening, and instead of going inside to get a drink we decided to run to the creek more than a mile away; that was the best drink of water I ever had. Who knows how many pathogens was in that creek water and I don’t remember if I had diarrhea next day, but running to the creek almost completely exhausted and lapping free flowing water was so great!
Truth in advertising. Those who drink water inevitably die.
Drinking water is poisonous in large quantities.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Water_intoxication
Marketing tip: add a warning as on tobacco "thi water is poisous. Do not consume more than 15 bottles per day'
John Henry
The placebo effect of rebellious consensus. 😆
Remember the sweet sharp taste of hose water that had been sitting in the sun for hours?
When Liquid Death first came out, I laughed at it. Theat guy turned it into an empire. He was on Adam Carolla's podcast a while back.
I take it the premise was built on the satyrical Dihydrogen Monoxide scare years ago.
From DHMO.org:
"What is Dihydrogen Monoxide?
Dihydrogen Monoxide (DHMO) is a colorless, odorless chemical compound widely used in industrial, agricultural, and residential environments."
"Is DHMO dangerous?
Exposure to excessive quantities of DHMO may result in tissue damage, accidental inhalation, corrosion, and in some cases fatality."
"Should I be concerned about DHMO?
Yes, you should be concerned about DHMO! Although the U.S. Government and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) do not classify Dihydrogen Monoxide as a toxic or carcinogenic substance (as it does with better known chemicals such as hydrochloric acid and benzene), DHMO is a constituent of many known toxic substances, diseases and disease-causing agents, environmental hazards and can even be lethal to humans in quantities as small as a thimbleful."
I drink municipal tap water and have for 30 years. Where I live it's a healthy as bottled water.
A urologist once told me if I wanted a good chance of avoiding more kidney stones (believe me they're no fun) I should drink at least 6 bottles of water a day. I started to do so, found out how chronically dehydrated I was and immediately felt much better overall.
They also teamed up with Kellogg's to make Liquid Death Orange Pop-Tarts. Really.
That’s so American.
This reminds me of Death brand cigarettes.
Freder - "any old church in Europe" is not the same thing as American marketing themes and schemes.
John henry said...
"Drinking water is poisonous in large quantities."
That is so true. I ended up in the ICU once because of hyponatremia.
Joe Bar said...
"I take it the premise was built on the satyrical Dihydrogen Monoxide scare years ago."
I saw one of those posts once that pointed out that DHMO was used as a cleaning product in nuclear power plants.
btw- Day of the Dead themed merch - (El Dia de lost Muertos) is lovely. Not trying to sell a product, but the celebration of deceased loved ones.
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Catacombs full of skulls - wait until the baby food people, or the sellers of green beans - find out they can use that.
Let's be honest, it's not the water. It's the lies that excite them.
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