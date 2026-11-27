"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
A little surprised Althouse didn’t post something on Musk’s gift of SpaceX stock to kids.
In Huston, waiting for the second leg of my post Thanksgiving travel back home.
Sorry, Begley. Iowa 31, Nebraska 7.
Look at gas prices. It is pretty obvious that Oil and Gas companies are trying to get democrats elected. Why would they do that?Gas prices are below 3$ here just like I said they would be. It just looks like the Gas and Oil companies kept prices artificially high to hurt Trump.Democrat voters are stupid corporate tools.
American television entertainment back in our Bicentennial year when America was America... Battle of the Network Stars! The team captains were:ABC: Gabe KaplanNBC: Robert ConradCBS: Telly SavalasThis show, hosted by the legendary and incomparable Howard Cosell, features the infamous match race between Kaplan and Conrad, Lynda Carter in a sheer see-through swimsuit, Farrah Fawcett, Adrienne Barbeau, Lee Meriwether, Ron Howard, MacKenzie Phillips, Gary Burghoff, Jimmy Walker, Tim Matheson, and Bobby Troup, plus lots of cigarette smoking in between races. https://youtu.be/XrNXBvBJ3es?si=3Qq9ylaObcf7JiPn
Forgot to mention America's greatest Olympian Mark Spitz on color commentary.
"A little surprised Althouse didn’t post something on Musk’s gift of SpaceX stock to kids."With not a penny to be skimmed off (at least until it's sold and taxed) by the Democrat NGO Complex, no less.
I am bingeing the new Blade Runner 2099 series on Amazon Prime. About halfway thru the eps. BLUF: pretty good.- The set decorators and CGI artists have really recaptured the look of the original film. And there is also a bit of off-world thrown in. Still have the future-as-imagined-in-the-1980s look with big CRT screens showing mostly text, noisy keyboards, etc, but also some tech that we almost have now, like interactive holograms.- The music sounds like somebody made a replicant Vangelis. Definitely true to the original.- Plot background is that replicants have taken over. Humans do the crap work now. The Voigt-Kampff test isn't used to find replicants hiding as humans; it's used periodically on replicants to make sure they aren't developing human emotions, especially empathy. And it's administered by human children. Weirdly, a key policy of the evil replicant regime is trying to restore the environment on Earth. Dunno how that slipped by the censors.- Michelle Yeoh stars as a replicant Blade Runner about to run out of lifespan. She gets to use her whole Hong Kong Book of Kung Fu with the many fight scenes. She also gets to act, which she's quite good at. Her character has developed empathy, including a love affair with another replicant. Not sure at this point in the series where this will take her. Sometimes she is doing a variant on her louche ruthless mirror-universe antiheroine from Star Trek; other times she is more of an indie movie middle-aged woman protagonist. Pretty cool.- The costar is Hunter Schaefer, a trans woman (born a boy; had top and bottom surgery; doesn't scream 'DEADNAME!' if you bring this up). S/he plays a human trying to pass as a replicant Blade Runner and working for Michelle Yeoh. This turned out to be a very good casting choice. S/he doesn't look like a man pretending to be, or butchered into, a woman; s/he looks weirdly androgynous, which reinforces the 80s aesthetic. Kind of like having Bowie or Annie Lennox or the You Spin Me Right Round guy in the show. Or I guess like having Daryl Hannah in the original movie. The viewer is asking himself 'who/what is this person?' which is the same thing the other characters are asking about Schaefer's character.- Speaking of Daryl Hannah, there are some overt and less-overt callbacks to the original film. Another pleasure-model replicant uses a damsel-in-distress act to get information or infiltrate places, like Hannah's Pris. "Tell me only the good things about your mother" is still a question on the Voigt-Kampff. &c.- The production was filmed in Prague and Barcelona, which gives it serious Eurotrash street cred. Nearly all the actors other than the stars are Brits, though.Overall, it seems to be true to the spirit of one of my two favorite movies (The Commitments being the other). And definitely better than BR 2049. CC, JSM
Weird then that if there is so much gaa that prices are dropping that Trump is still releasing oil from the SPR, but I guess life is full of little mysteries.
Blade Runner never made any sense to me, as a film.
Achilles writes: 𝘐𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘣𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘖𝘪𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘎𝘢𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥.It’s called seasonality. Gas prices typically drop in the fall as demand eases and refineries switch to cheaper winter blends. They rise again in the spring with summer-blend production and increased demand. It’s a predictable industry cycle, not a political conspiracy. Apparently, basic economics is now a conspiracy theory.
So I have been following closely the event that just happened that will still be remembered, well I can’t say, we still study Euler’s math, and it seems like what Claude did in the proof of the Rienmann hypothesis is to stitch together in a coherent way the work of thousands, maybe, of mathematicians, since Riemann’s time, under the direction of a single brilliant man, Levent Alpöge at Anthropic. It wasn’t a quantum leap, but culmination of over a century of work. No single human could possibly keep the entire field of number theory as it stands today, in their head, yet still individually they grew the field until it was possible.
What I think is a hilarious irony is that commenter who bases his whole shtick on mocking Trump for underestimating the Iran war keeps posting to assure us that war with Russia will be a cakewalk.
They operate from the assumption that we are idiots.
Our host is on track for the lowest number of annual posts since 2006. Maybe she shouldn’t sleep in so much.
She's lost her audience.These are meades people here... old white men who know it all
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
16 comments:
A little surprised Althouse didn’t post something on Musk’s gift of SpaceX stock to kids.
In Huston, waiting for the second leg of my post Thanksgiving travel back home.
Sorry, Begley. Iowa 31, Nebraska 7.
Look at gas prices.
It is pretty obvious that Oil and Gas companies are trying to get democrats elected.
Why would they do that?
Gas prices are below 3$ here just like I said they would be.
It just looks like the Gas and Oil companies kept prices artificially high to hurt Trump.
Democrat voters are stupid corporate tools.
American television entertainment back in our Bicentennial year when America was America... Battle of the Network Stars!
The team captains were:
ABC: Gabe Kaplan
NBC: Robert Conrad
CBS: Telly Savalas
This show, hosted by the legendary and incomparable Howard Cosell, features the infamous match race between Kaplan and Conrad, Lynda Carter in a sheer see-through swimsuit, Farrah Fawcett, Adrienne Barbeau, Lee Meriwether, Ron Howard, MacKenzie Phillips, Gary Burghoff, Jimmy Walker, Tim Matheson, and Bobby Troup, plus lots of cigarette smoking in between races.
https://youtu.be/XrNXBvBJ3es?si=3Qq9ylaObcf7JiPn
Forgot to mention America's greatest Olympian Mark Spitz on color commentary.
"A little surprised Althouse didn’t post something on Musk’s gift of SpaceX stock to kids."
With not a penny to be skimmed off (at least until it's sold and taxed) by the Democrat NGO Complex, no less.
I am bingeing the new Blade Runner 2099 series on Amazon Prime. About halfway thru the eps. BLUF: pretty good.
- The set decorators and CGI artists have really recaptured the look of the original film. And there is also a bit of off-world thrown in. Still have the future-as-imagined-in-the-1980s look with big CRT screens showing mostly text, noisy keyboards, etc, but also some tech that we almost have now, like interactive holograms.
- The music sounds like somebody made a replicant Vangelis. Definitely true to the original.
- Plot background is that replicants have taken over. Humans do the crap work now. The Voigt-Kampff test isn't used to find replicants hiding as humans; it's used periodically on replicants to make sure they aren't developing human emotions, especially empathy. And it's administered by human children. Weirdly, a key policy of the evil replicant regime is trying to restore the environment on Earth. Dunno how that slipped by the censors.
- Michelle Yeoh stars as a replicant Blade Runner about to run out of lifespan. She gets to use her whole Hong Kong Book of Kung Fu with the many fight scenes. She also gets to act, which she's quite good at. Her character has developed empathy, including a love affair with another replicant. Not sure at this point in the series where this will take her. Sometimes she is doing a variant on her louche ruthless mirror-universe antiheroine from Star Trek; other times she is more of an indie movie middle-aged woman protagonist. Pretty cool.
- The costar is Hunter Schaefer, a trans woman (born a boy; had top and bottom surgery; doesn't scream 'DEADNAME!' if you bring this up). S/he plays a human trying to pass as a replicant Blade Runner and working for Michelle Yeoh. This turned out to be a very good casting choice. S/he doesn't look like a man pretending to be, or butchered into, a woman; s/he looks weirdly androgynous, which reinforces the 80s aesthetic. Kind of like having Bowie or Annie Lennox or the You Spin Me Right Round guy in the show. Or I guess like having Daryl Hannah in the original movie. The viewer is asking himself 'who/what is this person?' which is the same thing the other characters are asking about Schaefer's character.
- Speaking of Daryl Hannah, there are some overt and less-overt callbacks to the original film. Another pleasure-model replicant uses a damsel-in-distress act to get information or infiltrate places, like Hannah's Pris. "Tell me only the good things about your mother" is still a question on the Voigt-Kampff. &c.
- The production was filmed in Prague and Barcelona, which gives it serious Eurotrash street cred. Nearly all the actors other than the stars are Brits, though.
Overall, it seems to be true to the spirit of one of my two favorite movies (The Commitments being the other). And definitely better than BR 2049. CC, JSM
Weird then that if there is so much gaa that prices are dropping that Trump is still releasing oil from the SPR, but I guess life is full of little mysteries.
Blade Runner never made any sense to me, as a film.
Achilles writes: 𝘐𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘣𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘖𝘪𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘎𝘢𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥.
It’s called seasonality. Gas prices typically drop in the fall as demand eases and refineries switch to cheaper winter blends. They rise again in the spring with summer-blend production and increased demand. It’s a predictable industry cycle, not a political conspiracy. Apparently, basic economics is now a conspiracy theory.
So I have been following closely the event that just happened that will still be remembered, well I can’t say, we still study Euler’s math, and it seems like what Claude did in the proof of the Rienmann hypothesis is to stitch together in a coherent way the work of thousands, maybe, of mathematicians, since Riemann’s time, under the direction of a single brilliant man, Levent Alpöge at Anthropic. It wasn’t a quantum leap, but culmination of over a century of work. No single human could possibly keep the entire field of number theory as it stands today, in their head, yet still individually they grew the field until it was possible.
What I think is a hilarious irony is that commenter who bases his whole shtick on mocking Trump for underestimating the Iran war keeps posting to assure us that war with Russia will be a cakewalk.
They operate from the assumption that we are idiots.
Our host is on track for the lowest number of annual posts since 2006. Maybe she shouldn’t sleep in so much.
She's lost her audience.
These are meades people here... old white men who know it all
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.