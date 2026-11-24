"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
Like No.2 but wonder why the cottontails or whatever are way out there.
You’re seeing cattails that are very close in but what you’re seeing further out is lotus
Thanks!
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3 comments:
Like No.2 but wonder why the cottontails or whatever are way out there.
You’re seeing cattails that are very close in but what you’re seeing further out is lotus
Thanks!
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.