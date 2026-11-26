"Years later, he and his co-founders sat down over coffee in one of our booths to talk through the idea that became Nvidia. We couldn’t be prouder of the history we share...."
Said Denny's, in a social media post, explaining its decision to rehang the plaque over the historic booth. I thought that was strong and good of the classic fast-food restaurant, but I can see things like this:
At The Wrap: "Denny’s Diners Mock Its ‘Bizarre’ Love Letter to Nvidia’s Jensen Huang: ‘Do the Chinese Spies Have Plaques Too?’ A Silicon Valley branch of the restaurant was forced to reinstate a plaque dedicated to the tech titan after his series of affairs."
At the New York Post: "Denny’s faces heat over gushy tribute to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: 'Just put the pancakes on bro'" ("'Just put the pancakes on the plate bro,' [a commenter on Denny's post] wrote, while others questioned why one of the country’s biggest diners was weighing in on the scandal. 'I had to check like five times to make sure this wasn’t a parody account because what the hell did I just read,' someone responded").
November 26, 2026
"Long before Nvidia changed the world, Jensen was washing dishes and serving guests at Denny’s."
Posted by Ann Althouse at 6:57 AM
Tags: Jensen Huang, restaurants, signs
11 comments:
My social media feeds are full of posts from spoiled kids claiming that they are owed a living and that they cannot possibly escape their entry level fast food job. After all, they have a college degree!
Happy Thanksgiving, Althouse!
That's all on you Thomas. The algorithm is feeding you exactly what you want. You are so in love with that itch because you are compelled to scratch it till it bleeds. That just got me to think what came first the itch or the scratch?
Happy Thanksgiving
Seems like it'd be pretty easy for a guy like that to get a deli sandwich named after him.
He could probably get an actual submarine named after himself.
Jensen Huang is a National Treasure. I’ll buy more stock. $500 in three years.
Denny's
Where friends gather (in fair weather).
@Howard…
You didn’t even give me a “you people!”
You’re slacking off.
Give it a rest. Just enjoy the delicious pancake special.
**others questioned why one of the country’s biggest diners was weighing in on the scandal**
You mean other than the reason they gave right there in the opening line!?
Jesus, leftists are petty shitty joyless people.
Do Denny’s diners care about the plaque? Back when they were called Sambo’s they didn’t honor any tech moguls and the placemats told the story of how Sambo turned the tiger into butter. Mmmmm butter.
History is history. I don't see much reason, most of the time, for revising it to suit passing controversies.
And now I'm craving a Moons Over My Hammy, dang it.
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