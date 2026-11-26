There are many articles and social media posts about this story. I'll just throw out one link in case you need to start somewhere: "Human flamethrower Aaron Rodgers lays bare the cultural rot at the once-great Steelers" by Alex Kirshner at The Guardian.
ADDED: Here's a particularly good part of the podcast:
AND: From "Aaron Rodgers went out the only way he could … in the most bizarre blaze of glory" (NYT): "Rodgers executed the death strike with a frightening lack of emotion, opening a window to the soul of a four-time league MVP who made his living on split-second choices while being rushed by a raging pile of oversize humanity. If you appeared on a broadcast guaranteed to go viral while claiming your employer fell asleep in meetings, snored in meetings, missed meetings and misidentified the company (1-2-3, Packers) at a critical conference, you would hear your own heartbeat growing louder by the syllable. Rodgers? He came across as an assassin who had done this before."
10 comments:
I wish I had a paid assistant who brought me ice cream sandwiches.
The NFL is a corrupt and sick enterprise that has way too much mindshare.
When Creighton played Iowa in basketball last Sunday (we won), our new genius head coach was pleased at the attendance in Des Moines despite the 18m watching the NFL on TV.
18m? WTF! That’s about 5% of the country watching meaningless and boring NFL games.
The NFL is part of the Liberal Infrastructure. It backed the Floyd riots. When a player on the Baltimore team correctly noted the giant crime problem, he got suspended for a game and got his pay docked.
There will be little discussion of this during the Steelers broadcast.
I wish people would vote with their pocketbooks and not patronize the liberal, corrupt and bloated NFL.
…Rodgers needs to be cancelled because he’s not on their team politically. Ohpleaseohpleaseohplease let it be defamation wiggle their walnut-sized melon guts…and I can speak to McCarthy’s langour but I have a first hand morsel of insight from a famous slot receiver- once played for Belichick, the mad obsessive coach what demanded the player possessed all the intimate details of that week’s opponent, the weaknesses of the defensive platers who slot reciever would/could meet at the line of scrimmage, all the details of that week’s highly tuned game plan to defeat them that week…then played for Fox at Denver where practices were coaching laissez-fare affairs, no weekly game plan. When slot inquired was told by Fox you’re expected to play your position the way you know how and your teammates are expected to play their positions the same…so yes it wouldn’t surprise
me to learn everything Aaron says is true….
can’t not can
Rogers made the mistake of being right about COVID vaccines and taking on Saint Fauci.
Now the liberal fuckwits in sports media hate him.
The players in the Steelers locker room loved Rogers and were very supportive of him.
Rogers was standing up for them when he called out the coach.
Where have you gone, Coach Chuck Noll?
Steeler Nation turns its lonely thoughts to you
What's that you say, Mr. Mean Joe Greene?
Aaron Rodgers is cut and gone astray
Rodgers gave me and my family lots of thanksgiving joy over the past 20 years. Happy turkey day Aaron. Hope you still have one more Hail Mary in you and a place to throw it.
Newly discovered footage of the Steelers departing for their last away game.
Rodgers had to know exactly what he was doing, and what would happen. Good luck Aaron!
A perfect ending for Rodgers: a man who’s been bad at football for several years but has spent those years screaming at his teammates to make it seem like they’re the ones who are bad at football.
People love to hate on Aaron Rodgers. Especially the libs for his stand on covid. Now you people will hate him because he's going against management. But the fact of the matter is you can tell that coach is a walking Time bomb of severe metabolic disorder. 1-2-3, Go Packers
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