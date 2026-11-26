I'm reading "Is GTA VI Actually Woke?" (NY Magazine).
November 26, 2026
"If you despise the so-called radical left, you’ll cackle at the politician who pays a dominatrix to tie him up and call him a globalist..."
"... or at the animal-rights protest to free a polar bear that instantly mauls and kills people. Billboards reveal a corporate landscape jostling to be seen as the most open-minded: a soul-patched male attorney can be reached at '1-999-FEMNIST' and the caffeinated-soda company Sprunk has a 'STAY WOKE' ad campaign. If you see MAGA thought leaders as repressive snake-oil salesmen, you can sneer at an Alex Jones type selling supplements on a podcast and run a rescue operation for a surprisingly militarized furry underground. VI ruffles everyone’s feathers a bit while teasing out a synergy for its leads, who’ll follow any maniac a little ways for a payday. The game wants to scan as down for whatever, and tales of its softening point of view and dwindling appetite for violence are wildly overblown."
Posted by Ann Althouse at 8:40 AM
Tags: feminism, partisanship, video games
7 comments:
Jensen Huang started Nvidia for the gaming industry. Only later did he figure out other applications for the chips.
The game has straw man radio channels using obvious copies of Fuentes' and Alex Jone's voices making straw man arguments they don't make.
The core story is a cuck simulator. It forces you along a path that is acceptable to the karentocracy.
It is obvious who made the game and the attitudes they have towards their customers. No more hookers in GTA. You get brownie points for shooting people in the leg and not the head. It is a juvenile game.
GTA6 is going to be modded and released on PC's by pirates in short order.
Nobody is going to want to play the 100$ game with stupid Karen rules when the free mods that allow you to play it the way you could play GTA5 come out shortly.
"Only later did he figure out other applications for the chips."
Graphics depends on matrix math, neural nets depend on matrix math. It is possible that he was motivated by this, but the more likely story is people wondering where they were going to scrap up processors that were extremely fast and efficient at matrix math, and knocked on his door. I think it fell in his lap.
The real advances are in the hopper/blackwell/rubin architecture that allow you to stack vram in contiguous blocks.
the video cards and chips by themselves are better than the competition but not by orders of magnitude.
It is the massive combined memory that makes NVidia unique and the largest company in the world.
What, me worry? Notice how everything in popular culture is used in every different way by every different facet of individual to justify their own personal form of mental illness.
"It is obvious who made the game and the attitudes they have towards their customers."
When the narrative that the power elite is pushing is counterfactual, they have no choice but to treat the consumers of their propaganda as idiots.
Why are you still reading NY Magazine? Don't forget to take a tax write off if you subscribe and use it for your blogging.
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