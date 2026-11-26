The word "gilet" assured me that he was not speaking to Americans.
Martin Lewis: “What I’m about to say is not what I suggest people do. This is last-ditch solutions. Only if you’re struggling - if you can’t heat the home, heat a room with electric heater. If you can’t heat the room, heat the human with USB-powered gilet” #PoliticsLive https://t.co/avoRR9smEV— David (@Zero_4) November 25, 2026
Lewis is a financial journalist in the U.K.
Would it be crass for me to point you to a heated vest you can buy at Amazon (commission earned) in case you need to "heat the human"?
But, yes, I learned the word "gilet" just now. It's pronounced like it's French. Rhymes with "filet." The OED, has a separate entry for "gilet" with the "T" pronounced. In the 1500s, that meant, "A woman who is sexually promiscuous or who is flirtatious or coquettish." And later, it meant "more generally (sometimes disparaging): a woman or girl, esp. one of low social status; a lass. Cf. jill n. 1b. Now Scottish and rare."
The OED offers this quote, from "New Writing Scotland," dated 1997: "There kyth't a threesome O denty kimmers, jimp an leesome. A hird-loun slept ablow an aik nearhann. The randy jillets, tapper-tae, Cam creepin up tae faar he lay."
The OED offers this quote, from "New Writing Scotland," dated 1997: "There kyth't a threesome O denty kimmers, jimp an leesome. A hird-loun slept ablow an aik nearhann. The randy jillets, tapper-tae, Cam creepin up tae faar he lay."
I used Grok to translate that poetry into plain English. In plain English, it's quite dull. Made me want to listen to more Scottish dialect and come to understand it. Grok pointed me to lots of places.
14 comments:
Gilet. Rhymes with Money Manger.
Les gilets jaunes Are the yellow vest street protesters in France.
Here in the U.S., we'd just say vest and use a modifier like padded or something. In the UK and other parts of Europe, the two things are different and therefore have different words: gilet and vest.
For quite a while I had jacket (not vest) from Cabella's which had a heating component that I used throughout winter and a chunk of fall and spring. It was absolutely awesome when I lived in Iowa and still useful when we moved back to Delaware. I loved it. I still have the jacket here in Florida (it was built to last, for sure, and it's still in great shape), but the heating component got lost or misplaced in the move. Alas.
What's this say about UK energy costs and their generally lousy housing stock?
And the reason many people in the UK can’t heat their homes is because they suffer from energy poverty.
And why do they have energy poverty? Because the lunatic Greens have a Net Zero policy with the goal of transitioning away from oil and natgas; regardless of the expense. That’s why energy prices are up 26%.
CAGW is the biggest scam in the history of the world.
Why are people so damn dumb? Partial answer: poorly educated. On this Thanksgiving day, I’m grateful for the Society of Jesus and its schools in Omaha.
It's a little "let 'em eat cake," but the spike in the cost of heating is real for a lot of people. He's giving some practical advice, though I don't know if everyone can afford a heated vest, or whatever you want to call it, or jacket. But the principle is sound--heat the body. It was outrageously expensive to heat our Victorian Federalist front house in Iowa (we had an ancient boiler), so that's why we originally bought the jacket.
Additional pro tip: fingertip-less gloves. Man, I did a whole lot of editing work using those in winter back in the day. My hands and feet have always tended to cold, even if the rest of me tended toward warm. Also, wear a hat inside.
“Since 2019, average UK residential electricity unit rates have risen by roughly 53% in nominal terms (as of late 2026), and are set to reach a 90% increase in January 2027 following new price cap adjustments.” AI
By Executive Order of King Tony Evers, Wisconsin has a Net Zero policy.
I'm wearing this hooded wearable blanket thingie this morning, because it's actually chilly hear in Florida this morning. My son got me it as a Christmas gift one year (in leopard print, as a joke). But I'm doing it mainly because I'm cheap and don't want to turn on the heat for at least another month. I look at this time of year to "catch up" and save some bucks after all the air conditioning I use in late spring through early fall here in Friday.
I am fortunate.
“And the reason many people in the UK can’t heat their homes is because they suffer from energy poverty.”
…exactly. If you can’t heat your home demand your government abandon green energy policy in favor of a life saving energy policy…
How much does it cost to own (and operate!) a French vest? Is it really cheaper to get one for everybody in the house than it is to heat the room? If so, there is something very wrong with how Europeans run their societies.
…and yes Dave I too am thankful there were enough teachers and family who cared enough about humanity to teach critical thinking and the skill to recognize when you’re being scammed. Every generation gets old and laments the peers and newbies who are lacking but this Thanksgiving feels like the coda to the end of that which I used to take for granted and the beginning of something more dark and sinister.
Perhaps I’ll next year I’ll be thankful there’s enough Democrat idiots standing in the way? We’ll see…
"...a French vest?"
Sounds like a complex, athletic sex position possibly popularized by Veruschka in the 60's.
Rehajm:
If I win my NE Supreme Court case and get a ban passed in Fillmore County, I will have personally put a hurt on Big Wind and Big Solar in Nebraska.
…I’d like to hear Susie Dent’s 🏴 take on the origins of the intersection of warm vests and slutty girls…
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