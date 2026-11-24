Chain restaurants put a lot of America's supper clubs out of business in the 1950s and '60s, but the family-run dinner establishments continue to thrive in Wisconsin, built on Midwestern hospitality and friendliness. Correspondent @MoRocca reports. pic.twitter.com/mggvZOn7MD— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 22, 2026
November 24, 2026
"I don't see corporate America creating another type of restaurant that's going to hurt the private independent supper club."
At "one of the quirkier ones" — "the ceilings are low, the floor is slanted, and, of course, it's haunted...."
Posted by Ann Althouse at 10:38 AM
Tags: restaurants, Wisconsin
10 comments:
It's just a restaurant. You don't actually have to join a club.
But I do love the name Super Club.
There is a Super Club that I recall going to with my parents and grandparents on Lake Emily. I know the name.
I drove by and parked, last year - wanting to see how my old memory held up. The grounds are spectacular, green and lovely. What a property! ... but the grand old house is just that, an old house in need of repair. one of the front porch columns is bent and crooked. Some serious restoration work is needed.
Supper clubs are the vinyl records of dining. Think I'll fix myself an old fashioned and listen to some Sinatra tonight.
The 20th century gave us two world wars, but we got supper clubs and tube amps too. The circle of life.
Did he say "Boozy" Ice cream drinks?" or
more 20th century traditions:
The Three Martini Lunch
Castle Hill Supper Club
I’ve been to this in one in Merrillan numerous times when visiting my sister out west.
I go to supper clubs when I visit friends in Wisconsin. You can actually have a conversation without shouting yourself hoarse. And get the brandy old-fashioned sour—that’s the true Wisconsin drink.
My favorite is Ishnala. Beautiful settings. We have, on occasion, arrived by canoe.
Golden Mast Inn
On Ocauchee Lake, much nearer to my home in Lake Country. Good German selections!
The wife and I go to a Supper Club about once a month. There’s ‘The Laurel’ near New Richmond, ‘Jake’s’ and ‘Wilson Creek Inn’ near Menominee, and ‘Wolter’s’ near Amery. In addition to the cocktails and entrée’s, we also look forward to the popovers!
Supper Clubs are a treasure. And I agree with Inga. The Golden Mast on Okauchee Lake is beautiful. Great German food.
My friends in Chicagoland ask me, "What is a Supper Club. Do you have to join?" It's really just a nice restaurant I say.
Then they ask, what's the difference?
And I always answer, "I don't know. But you know when you're in one." There's just a feel.
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