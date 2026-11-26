I'm reading "Australia’s badlands weighs ‘castle doctrine’ to kill home intruders/The Northern Territory’s ruling party is considering a US-style law to allow homeowners to take drastic action to defend their property" (London Times).
"Last year more than 10,000 people were recorded as victims of assault in the territory, which has a population of only about 266,000.... Last year a 71-year-old man underwent seven hours of surgery after being dragged from his bed by teenage intruders and attacked with a machete.... The debate over castle law comes after the recent arrest of a Victorian man who allegedly stabbed a home invader to death. Three people allegedly forced their way into a home in Frankston, Melbourne, one of them armed with a handgun. In the violence that ensued, Kanon Greene, 31, was fatally stabbed and the homeowner detained for questioning. While he has since been released without charge, his arrest caused public outrage...."
11 comments:
Here's my Thanksgiving land acknowledgement. This is my property. GTFO
Democrats and globalists elites want criminals to attack people.
Criminals are just their foot soldiers.
They want crime poverty and misery.
Letting peaceful law abiding people have and protect property and family is the difference between a serf and a citizen.
Democrats and the globalist rulers have always wanted to have their serfs back.
That is why they hate the United States.
…just no guns, right?
But the idea of the castle doctrine is that the homeowner is defending people, not property. The legal presumption is that anyone who forcibly and unlawfully enters an occupied dwelling is intending to and capable of seriously harming the occupants. The homeowners are presumed to be justified in using lethal force to defend themselves when confronting such intruders in their dwelling. That is entirely reasonable, going way back in common law. This is not some new thing invented in Florida or Texas.
I came here to say what Jim just said--in the US, you are not allowed to use lethal force to defend your property; rather, you are allowed to assume that someone who breaks into your house intends to harm you. Which is a totally reasonable assumption.
Why aren't we allowed to defend property?
Because only the government can defend property?
Private Property is the dividing line between a serf and a citizen.
If you want afghanistan or somalia allow criminals to steal and destroy property.
Kandahar has a modern airport and large modern buildings with window fronts.
They decided that you couldn't defend property against the taliban.
They still won’t allow them to use guns, though.
**Achilles said...Why aren't we allowed to defend property?**
Where'd you get the idea that you are not allowed to defend property? People put locks on doors and use security services all the time.
"teenage intruders"
tim maguire said...
I came here to say what Jim just said--in the US, you are not allowed to use lethal force to defend your property; rather, you are allowed to assume that someone who breaks into your house intends to harm you. Which is a totally reasonable assumption.
Well. You kinda can. Just remember to ask the intruder if he told anyone else where he was going and dispose of the body in a responsible way.
Why are they still a territory after all these years?
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