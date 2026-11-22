"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
I stumbled across an Edward Snowden quote that sort of blew my mind. In a discussion about feminism, Snowden said "Sweden is a female version of Saudi Arabia." I'm like wow! What the heck does that mean? At first I'm like feminism has nothing to do with religion, even Islam, which is about divine revelation. Feminists are not only threatened by the family and our communities, but also by religious faith! So what did Edward Snowden mean? And, I think, all he meant was that feminists are as awful as radical Muslims.
Yeah but Swedish women are getting raped by muzzies.Oh, I guess that happens to young guys in the KSA, so maybe the analogy still holds. CC, JSM
"Where are the Snowdens of yesteryear?"Sorry, it's not that easy to wedge in a Catch-22 reference. Meanwhile, wars are a lot easier to start than they are to finish.
You know what would have held down the number of Muslim migrants to Sweden? Not starting wars in Syria, Libya, Iraq etc, for Israel. So if you want to slip in anti Muslim propaganda to every thread, just remember just ask yourself what do you get when you bomb a country back to the Stone Age? Angry refugees.
The Swedes et.al. have only themselves to blame for lacking the stones to refuse the shithole refugees.
Obama belongs to 5 country clubs.
"lacking the stones to refuse the shithole refugees"And lacking the stones to prevent NATO from releasing the flood by destroying Libya's government, and starting a war in Syria. Don't forget that. Oh yeah, and Somalia, etc.
I'm making tester thanksgiving din din.
There's always something to blame... Mass illegal immigration in the US has nothing to do with those wars.Everything to do with democrat power whoring.
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9 comments:
I stumbled across an Edward Snowden quote that sort of blew my mind. In a discussion about feminism, Snowden said "Sweden is a female version of Saudi Arabia." I'm like wow! What the heck does that mean? At first I'm like feminism has nothing to do with religion, even Islam, which is about divine revelation. Feminists are not only threatened by the family and our communities, but also by religious faith! So what did Edward Snowden mean? And, I think, all he meant was that feminists are as awful as radical Muslims.
Yeah but Swedish women are getting raped by muzzies.
Oh, I guess that happens to young guys in the KSA, so maybe the analogy still holds. CC, JSM
"Where are the Snowdens of yesteryear?"
Sorry, it's not that easy to wedge in a Catch-22 reference. Meanwhile, wars are a lot easier to start than they are to finish.
You know what would have held down the number of Muslim migrants to Sweden? Not starting wars in Syria, Libya, Iraq etc, for Israel. So if you want to slip in anti Muslim propaganda to every thread, just remember just ask yourself what do you get when you bomb a country back to the Stone Age? Angry refugees.
The Swedes et.al. have only themselves to blame for lacking the stones to refuse the shithole refugees.
Obama belongs to 5 country clubs.
"lacking the stones to refuse the shithole refugees"
And lacking the stones to prevent NATO from releasing the flood by destroying Libya's government, and starting a war in Syria. Don't forget that. Oh yeah, and Somalia, etc.
I'm making tester thanksgiving din din.
There's always something to blame...
Mass illegal immigration in the US has nothing to do with those wars.
Everything to do with democrat power whoring.
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.