November 29, 2026
"Apple said that it designed its keyboard to avoid offering inappropriate or offensive predictive suggestions."
"It said iPhone users could always type out specific words or phrases, and override predictive text suggestions to achieve their desired meaning."
8 comments:
The list itself is useful for writing offensive insults.
I strongly dislike autocorrect type features. I know what I want to say, but most of the battle is figuring out how to say it. That is an essential cognitive exercise.
I worry about future generations who struggle to think and speak/write for themselves. We may fully become a nation of sheep by the time I am gone.
I guess the obvious question is, 'why does it take research to show what ought to be a public disclosure on how the operating system works'? Followed by 'why isn't there a toggle for Users'?
Because Apple are control freaks, that's why.
I suspected this, I did not think spell check could be that stupid on its own. I was just assuming that Apple assigned all the dumb people to do spell check and let the smart people do the important things.
Is the next step to prevent you from typing in words Apple's executives don't like?
Apple Influencers (AI)
"Struggling to spell ‘male chauvinist pig’? Apple’s grey list means your iPhone won’t help you.”
Just tried it on mine; works fine.
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